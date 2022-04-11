Columbian Singer Maluma Dedicates Tel Aviv Concert to Terror Victims After String of Attacks in Israel

Colombian singer Maluma dedicated his Sunday night concert in Tel Aviv to victims of “violence” and “war” after a series of terrorist attacks in Israel over the last three weeks.

“I don’t like to talk about politics. I don’t like to talk about aggression. Never. That’s not my thing. But, what I am sure of, is that love is the answer,” Maluma said in Spanish to the packed Menorah Mivtahim Arena, according to a video shared by the Creative Community for Peace nonprofit.

The “Hawái” singer then dedicated his next song to “the people who have lost their lives in the last few months because of war, suffering [and] violence,” and called the entire show a tribute to “all the people who are not with us today.”

Sunday night was Maluma’s third concert in Israel, and he told the crowd about his fondness for the Jewish state. “Of course, it always gives me great joy to come to Israel because first, women are beautiful. The women in Israel are the most beautiful that my eyes have seen,” he said. “Second, because of the energy. I love the energy in Israel.”

In 2021, Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño, released a music video for “Sobrio” featuring Israeli model Eden Fines. In 2019, Rishon Lezion native Neta Alchimister starred in the music video for his song “HP.”

Earlier on Sunday, the three victims of Thursday’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv were laid to rest in separate funerals. The shooting at a crowded bar on Dizengoff Street was the latest in a spate of attacks across the country since March 22, which have together claimed 14 lives.