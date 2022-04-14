Thursday, April 14th | 13 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

London Exhibit Spotlights Nazi Holocaust Photos Alongside Perspective of Victims

‘There Is a Big Need for Us Here:’ As Passover Approaches, Jewish Aid Worker Reflects on War in Ukraine

Hebron and Jerusalem

News Outlets Turn Blind Eye as Antisemitic Incidents Skyrocket in New York City

Don’t Let Your Seder Be a Bore

Media Spotlight on Religious Freedom in Israel Doesn’t Extend to PA’s Jailing of Christian Pastor

US Preps New Effort to Crack Down on Russian Sanctions Evasion

Israeli Counter-Terror Operation Continues With Arrests, Clashes

First-Ever Rehabilitation Hospital in Israel’s Negev is Poised to Put Region ‘on the Map’

Israel to Invest NIS 20 Million in Autonomous Transport Pilot Program

April 14, 2022 11:47 am
0

London Exhibit Spotlights Nazi Holocaust Photos Alongside Perspective of Victims

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Outside the Jewish Museum London. Photo: Ungry Young Man via Wikimedia Commons.

A new multimedia exhibit opening this month at the Jewish Museum London examines historical Nazi-propaganda images from World War II, contrasting them with the point of view of Holocaust victims.

The Eye as Witness: Recording the Holocaust” highlights images taken by the Nazis of victims in ghettos and concentration camps, while visitors are “led to reconsider the images as persecuted and dignified humans living ‘everyday’ lives only days before the Nazis came to power,” the museum said.

The interactive exhibit aims to make visitors “question the motives behind the recording of historical events and to encourage critical thinking on racism, hatred and ‘fake news’ today.”

“The Eye as Witness” offers a virtual reality experience, allowing visitors to feel like they are stepping into a photograph taken in the Warsaw Ghetto. The exhibit also spotlights rare images taken in secret by Jews and members of the anti-Nazi resistance, who recorded what they saw as history unfolded around them.

“The Eye As Witness,” which runs April 24-September 18, is supported by the Arts Council England and co-produced by the National Holocaust Centre and Museum.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.