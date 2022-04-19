Thousands March to Dismantled West Bank Settlement

i24 News – In the West Bank on Tuesday, thousands of Israeli right-wing activists were marching to the dismantled settlement of Homesh, despite Israeli military objections over security concerns.

Israeli media reported that yeshiva organizers reached an agreement with the Defense Ministry which saw to it that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) secured the march, which runs just under a mile past several Palestinian villages.

Organizers said that the estimated number of participants in the march to Homesh went from the original estimate of 10,000 to possibly 20,000.

In addition to the IDF, there was a local police force presence along the march route.

Right-wing members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, were participating in the march, including leader of the Religious Zionist party, Bezalel Smotrich; Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir; and Idit Silman, the recently departed coalition whip who left the government.

Separately on Tuesday, the Israeli police announced that it would not secure the plan by the right-wing movement Im Tirtzu for a flag march in Jerusalem slated for Wednesday.