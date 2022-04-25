Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

April 25, 2022 12:44 pm
Jordan’s King Agreed With Biden on Need to Defuse Jerusalem Tension: State Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Jordan’s King Abdullah II meets with members of the Arab ministerial committee in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2022. Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters

Jordan’s King Abdullah agreed with US President Joe Biden on the need to prevent a repeat of recent confrontations in Jerusalem’s Muslim holy sites that sparked concerns of wider conflict, state media said.

In a phone call on Monday, Abdullah was quoted as saying the cornerstone of peace was a comprehensive Arab Israeli settlement based on a two-state solution whereby a Palestinian state would emerge alongside Israel.

“Both his Majesty and President Biden stressed the importance of continued coordination and work on all levels to prevent a repeat of attacks on the city of Jerusalem and its holy sites and its people that would derail the chances of achieving peace and push towards more tensions,” the Petra state news agency said.

Abdullah, whose Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of Muslim and Christian sites in the Old City, has spearheaded a diplomatic offensive to put pressure on Israel, whom he blames for the escalation at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Israel, which denies it was responsible for the escalation in violence, has insisted it is enforcing a long-standing ban on Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount, rejecting an Arab League accusation that it was allowing such worship to take place.

As in previous years, Israel halted Jewish visits during the final days of Ramadan.

