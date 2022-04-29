Radio Liberty Producer, Former Israeli Embassy Employee Killed in Kyiv Missile Attack

Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday recovered the body of a Radio Liberty producer from under the rubble of a building in Kyiv that was hit by a missile, the US broadcaster said.

Radio Liberty said in a statement that Vera Hyrych, who had worked in its Kyiv bureau since February 2018, had been killed after a Russian missile hit the building she lived in.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said on Friday that Hyrych was a former employee of Israel’s embassy in Kyiv during the early 2000s.

“The Embassy expresses deep condolences to Vera’s family and friends,” Brodsky said on Twitter.

The death was the first reported in Thursday’s missile strike as the head of the United Nations visited Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles had struck the capital. Russia has not commented on the incident.

At least 10 people were initially reported wounded in the strike but Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said a body had been recovered on Friday.