Friday, April 29th | 28 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Did Sanctions Work Against Iran? The New York Times Scratches Its Head, Strokes Its Chin, and Flops Again

University of Liverpool Students Reject Movement to Boycott Israel in Vote

French Interior Minister’s Dissolution of Palestinian Solidarity Organization Overruled by Council of State

Acclaimed Filmmaker Ken Burns Focuses New Documentary on US Role, Response to Holocaust

‘SNL’ Cast Member Pete Davidson to Write, Star in Comedy Series ‘Bupkis’

Finding Refuge in Vienna, a Ukrainian Mohel and His Family Flee War for the Second Time

Radio Liberty Producer, Former Israeli Embassy Employee Killed in Kyiv Missile Attack

Iranian IRGC Issues ‘Quds Day’ Call for Israel’s Destruction as US Wrestles With Terrorism Designation

Islamist Rise Puts Women at Risk in Turkey

Palestinian Authority Teaches Children to Honor Mass Murderer of Civilians, Erects Garden in Honor

April 29, 2022 11:07 am
0

Radio Liberty Producer, Former Israeli Embassy Employee Killed in Kyiv Missile Attack

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on April 29, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday recovered the body of a Radio Liberty producer from under the rubble of a building in Kyiv that was hit by a missile, the US broadcaster said.

Radio Liberty said in a statement that Vera Hyrych, who had worked in its Kyiv bureau since February 2018, had been killed after a Russian missile hit the building she lived in.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said on Friday that Hyrych was a former employee of Israel’s embassy in Kyiv during the early 2000s.

“The Embassy expresses deep condolences to Vera’s family and friends,” Brodsky said on Twitter.

Related coverage

April 29, 2022 1:32 pm
0

University of Liverpool Students Reject Movement to Boycott Israel in Vote

Students at University of Liverpool rejected the boycott, sanctions, divestment (BDS) campaign against Israel in a school-wide referendum that was...

The death was the first reported in Thursday’s missile strike as the head of the United Nations visited Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles had struck the capital. Russia has not commented on the incident.

At least 10 people were initially reported wounded in the strike but Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said a body had been recovered on Friday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.