May 12, 2022 9:53 am
Will Seattle 'Nakba Day' Rally Celebrate Axe Murderers?

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Illustrative: Hundreds of people participated in a rally and march in support of the Palestinians on 42nd street in Manhattan in New York on May 11, 2021. Photo: Lev Radin/Sipa USA.

The Seattle “Nakba Day” rally poster includes a massive dog whistle for glorifying terrorists.

The top line says, “All glory to our land and life defenders,” meaning the people who they claim defend “Palestine.” But this means the Palestinians who, according to the Palestinian media, “defend” Al-Aqsa and “Palestine” by targeting and murdering Jewish civilians.

One of the event sponsors, Falastiniyat, describes itself as “a grassroots collective of diasporic Palestinian feminists in Seattle living & organizing at the intersection of gender justice and anti-colonialism.” The title of the poster would mean little to most Westerners, but its meaning and timing is clear to Palestinians: it is support for the current murderous terror wave of Palestinians targeting Israelis and Jews, in which nearly 20 people have been killed since March.

Even though the poster was created before the terror attacks in Elad, there is not a question that Palestinians consider the axe murderers to be “defenders” of Palestinians and Palestinian land. And the event’s sponsors know this very well.

Elder of Ziyon is a pro-Israel blogger and activist.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

