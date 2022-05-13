Saturday, May 14th | 13 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Conveys ‘Anger, Frustration’ to Israel Over Violence at Journalist’s Funeral

Syria Says Israeli Strike Over Hama Kills Five, Injures Seven

Israel Police: Officers Intervened at Reporter’s Funeral to Prevent ‘Mob’ From Taking Coffin Against Family’s Wishes

Israeli Police Clash With Palestinians at Journalist’s Funeral

Orthodox Jewish YU Basketball Player, NBA Prospect Invited to Elite Draft Camp

TikTok Spotlights Jewish Content Creators for Jewish Heritage Month

Jewish Students Censure ‘Misguided’ BDS Vote at University of California Riverside

Biden Meets With Jordan’s King Abdullah Amid Renewed Demand for Palestinian Terrorist’s Extradition

New York Times Hails Boycott-Israel Fashion Advocate as ‘Visionary’

The Five Miracles of Israel

May 13, 2022 6:06 pm
0

US Conveys ‘Anger, Frustration’ to Israel Over Violence at Journalist’s Funeral

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

U.S. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 14, 2021

i24 News – The White House Friday described as “deeply disturbing” footage from the Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh that showed Israeli police forces rushing the start of the procession.

“We have all seen those images, they’re obviously deeply disturbing,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession.”

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the administration of President Joe Biden conveyed a harsher message to Jerusalem. According to the Walla! news site, White House sources said there was “anger and frustration” at the actions of Israeli police during the funeral procession.

“We have urged respect for the funeral procession, the mourners and the family at this sensitive time,” Psaki said.

Asked if she condemned the Israeli forces’ actions, she responded: “I think when we said they were disturbing, we obviously were not justifying them.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.