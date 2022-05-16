Media Mute as Protestors at ‘Nakba’ March Call for Terrorism, Compare Israel to Nazis

Attendees chanted their support for a new violent intifada against Israel, and some carried homemade signs referencing Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler. Despite this outpouring of hate, not a single UK media outlet covered the open displays of antisemitism at the “Nakba” march in central London on Saturday.

Images posted on social media show thousands of protestors — many waving Palestinian flags — walking through the city streets at the annual event, which marks the “catastrophe” that many in the Arab world call the creation of Israel:

What is their obsession with claiming Israelis are Nazis? Ohh yeah because it’s hurtful for Jews pic.twitter.com/94enztAbmj — The Zionist (@The_Zionist1) May 14, 2022

Footage posted online shows marchers calling for “victory for the Intifada,” which references the two campaigns of Palestinian terrorism that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

Yet, the mainstream British media has chosen to not cover these displays of anti-Jewish bigotry that took place on the streets of the UK’s capital.

Nakba demonstration in London some people really love the Intifada, keep chanting “Victory to the Intifada.” The last intifada saw suicide bombings on buses, in shopping malls, in clubs. It was a nightmare of bloodshed and death. In London they seem to think it’s a good thing. pic.twitter.com/iJZDnqbtJY — The Zionist (@The_Zionist1) May 14, 2022

Indeed, the only media outlet that did cover the protest was The Independent, which billed it as a “solidarity march” that was organized both in “support of Palestinians and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was reportedly killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank.”

The piece continues:

Activists chanted “free Palestine,” “1, 2, 3, 4, occupation no more” and held an array of banners and signs as they marched from near the BBC headquarters at Portland Place to Downing Street […] Activists at the protest told The Independent they were outraged by the killing of the experienced correspondent, who was a household name across the Arab world and respected for her coverage of Palestinian life under Israeli rule.

It would seem that despite the outlet sending a journalist to the march to interview protestors, this reporter completely missed those signs that compared Israelis to Nazis; the placards that railed against the “Judaization of Jerusalem;” and the banners expressing support for another intifada.

“STOP Judaisation of Jerusalem” You have to be antisemitic to believe this in the first place. Jerusalem is probably the most Jewish place in the world. It is a placard bearing the logo of one of the organisers of the march. PFB. pic.twitter.com/OVhu4TFplk — Harry’s Place (@hurryupharry) May 14, 2022

Far from being a simple expression of “Palestinian solidarity,” Nakba Day is now a byword for violence against Jews. Israel was placed on high alert this week after Gaza’s terrorist leaders issued threats tied to “Nakba Day.”

Last year, the day coincided with the Hamas-initiated war against Israel, and saw a spike in antisemitism in the UK, including one incident where a convoy of vehicles decorated with Palestinian flags drove through a largely Jewish neighborhood in London, with participants threatening to rape Jewish girls.

The lack of press coverage by the British media of the Jew hatred at the London Nakba march is concerning, particularly because it comes as antisemitic incidents in the country have hit another record high.

The annual report by the antisemitism watchdog, the Community Security Trust (CST), found that British Jews were on the receiving end of 2,255 incidents in 2021, the highest total in Europe.

The UK is clearly grappling with unprecedented levels of Jew hatred. Based on Saturday’s largely unreported events, it is a form of bigotry that is increasingly being displayed openly on the streets of London under the guise of Palestinian “solidarity.”

All the while the UK media notices not.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.