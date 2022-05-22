Monday, May 23rd | 22 Iyyar 5782

May 22, 2022 6:31 pm
Jerusalem Court Rules in Favor of Jews Praying on Temple Mount

avatar by i24 News

Jewish worshippers visiting Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad.

i24 News – The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Sunday ruled that Jews are now allowed to recite the Shema prayer and bow down on the Temple Mount.

The decision was taken following an appeal by the legal defense group Honenu against the arrest of three young Jews, detained after praying at the site. They received a 15-day restraining order.

The status quo at the site, administered by the Jordanian Waqf, allows Muslims to visit and pray there almost every day, while Jews are not allowed to pray there and can only visit the site on certain days at fixed times.

Judge Zion Saharay said that the recitation of the Jewish prayer “Shema Israel” presents no “reason that could lead to breach of peace,” saying three young Jews should not be banned from site, like police demanded it.

May 23, 2022 8:23 am
“We are very happy with the court’s decision. It is time for the Israeli police to start arresting the rioters and people who commit crimes in Jerusalem, and to protect the inhabitants. They must stop dealing with esoteric issues while violating blatant religious freedom for Jews on the Temple Mount,” Honenu group lawyer Nati Rom said.

Last month, there were daily clashes on the Temple Mount between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police forces.

