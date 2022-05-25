Wednesday, May 25th | 24 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Appeal Court Quashes Ruling on Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount

2,100-Year-Old Farmstead Found in Israel’s Galilee

Israel’s Herzog: Inquiries on Death of Al Jazeera Reporter Must ‘Study the Facts’

With Help of Israeli Startup, EuroLeague Players to Give Fans First-Person POV of Games

Iranian Smuggling Network Hit With US Sanctions as Prospects Fade for Revived Nuclear Deal

Memoir by Auschwitz Survivor, TikTok Sensation #2 on NYT Best Sellers List

Police on High Alert Ahead of Jerusalem Day Flag March

San Diego Community College District Cancels Ceremony Over Planned Alice Walker Appearance

Turkey Is Playing a Dangerous Game With NATO

Palestinians Are Preparing to Kill Jews on Sunday; Will the World Care?

May 25, 2022 7:48 am
0

$15 Million Gift to Help US Holocaust Museum Digitize and Expand Collections

avatar by JNS.org

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Photo: Phil Kalina/Flickr.

JNS.org – The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, has received a $15 million donation to help support, preserve, expand and digitize the Holocaust documentation collection.

The endowment gift, part of the museum’s $1 billion fundraising campaign, is from Jewish philanthropist and author David M. Rubenstein. In recognition of the donation, the collection will be renamed the David M. Rubenstein National Institute for Holocaust Documentation.

According to the museum, the institute’s collection includes some 24,000 objects and more than 111 million pages of archival documentation with 200 million digital images. It also contains more than 114,000 photographs and images; 1,500 hours of historic film footage; and 23,000 oral testimonies.

The Rubenstein National Institute for Holocaust Documentation supports scholarship, exhibitions, publications, films and more.

Related coverage

May 25, 2022 1:55 pm
0

With Help of Israeli Startup, EuroLeague Players to Give Fans First-Person POV of Games

For the first time, basketball fans will be able to see and hear everything players do on the court, thanks...

Rubenstein co-founded the private-investment firm Carlyle Group. Among his many endeavors, he hosts “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” for Bloomberg TV and PBS.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.