$15 Million Gift to Help US Holocaust Museum Digitize and Expand Collections

JNS.org – The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, has received a $15 million donation to help support, preserve, expand and digitize the Holocaust documentation collection.

The endowment gift, part of the museum’s $1 billion fundraising campaign, is from Jewish philanthropist and author David M. Rubenstein. In recognition of the donation, the collection will be renamed the David M. Rubenstein National Institute for Holocaust Documentation.

According to the museum, the institute’s collection includes some 24,000 objects and more than 111 million pages of archival documentation with 200 million digital images. It also contains more than 114,000 photographs and images; 1,500 hours of historic film footage; and 23,000 oral testimonies.

The Rubenstein National Institute for Holocaust Documentation supports scholarship, exhibitions, publications, films and more.

Related coverage With Help of Israeli Startup, EuroLeague Players to Give Fans First-Person POV of Games For the first time, basketball fans will be able to see and hear everything players do on the court, thanks...

Rubenstein co-founded the private-investment firm Carlyle Group. Among his many endeavors, he hosts “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” for Bloomberg TV and PBS.