Thursday, June 9th | 11 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli PM Meets With UAE President in Snap Visit to Abu Dhabi

US Colleges Failing Religious Minorities Says New Study

Blinken Pushes Iran to Reverse Decision to Remove Cameras; Warns of ‘Political Isolation’

Hate Crimes Charge Filed Against Anti-Israel Protestor Who Attacked Jewish Students

Israelis Allowed to Attend FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Israeli Ministers Confirm

New York Times Editorial Lectures: ‘Israelis Should Care More’

‘Spineless Cowards’: Indie Rock Band Big Thief Denounced for Canceling Israel Gigs Under BDS Pressure

Why Antisemitism Thrives on Social Media

Israel’s Destruction Is Championed at the University of Chicago

The Torah and the Power of Reconciliation

June 9, 2022 9:11 am
0

Kuwaiti Journalist: It’s Time for Gulf State to Normalize Relations With Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Kuwaiti journalist Jasem Al-Juraid, right, speaking on a show uploaded to the Diwan Al-Mulla YouTube channel. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Kuwaiti journalist Jasem Al-Juraid said in a show uploaded to the “Diwan Al-Mulla” YouTube channel on May 25 that Kuwait should make peace and normalize relations with Israel, and that the Palestinians have effectively already done this.

He argued that doing so would not contradict their right to resolve their problems with Israel, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Al-Juraid also said that anybody who kills civilians on either side should be considered a terrorist.

According to MEMRI, Al-Juraid was fired from his position as a journalist for Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper after interacting with an Israeli journalist on Twitter and inviting him to visit his country.

Related coverage

June 9, 2022 9:24 am
0

Dubai International Chamber of Commerce to Open Office in Tel Aviv

JNS.org - The Dubai International Chamber of Commerce (Dubai International Chamber) plans to open an office in Tel Aviv, Israel’s...

Interviewer: “Kuwait still considers Zionism … an enemy state. … The Palestinian people are denied their rights … .”

Al-Juraid: “I have my freedom of speech. I can go to the United Nations and see what’s written there. If it is called ‘the State of Israel,’ that’s what I am going to call it. Kuwait is a civilized country, and it is recognized by the United Nations. The name-calling directed against the State of Israel constitutes a war that prevents the resolution of the problem, in my view.”

He also pointed out that “the State of Israel has caused no direct harm whatsoever to Kuwait.”

Like Lebanese journalist Tony Abi, who recently noted that the Syrian military presence was worse than Israel and that it stole money from Lebanon, Jasem Al-Juraid added: “I know Palestinians who work in Israel, and then they return to their homes with their money.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.