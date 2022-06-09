Kuwaiti Journalist: It’s Time for Gulf State to Normalize Relations With Israel

JNS.org – Kuwaiti journalist Jasem Al-Juraid said in a show uploaded to the “Diwan Al-Mulla” YouTube channel on May 25 that Kuwait should make peace and normalize relations with Israel, and that the Palestinians have effectively already done this.

He argued that doing so would not contradict their right to resolve their problems with Israel, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Al-Juraid also said that anybody who kills civilians on either side should be considered a terrorist.

According to MEMRI, Al-Juraid was fired from his position as a journalist for Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper after interacting with an Israeli journalist on Twitter and inviting him to visit his country.

Interviewer: “Kuwait still considers Zionism … an enemy state. … The Palestinian people are denied their rights … .”

Al-Juraid: “I have my freedom of speech. I can go to the United Nations and see what’s written there. If it is called ‘the State of Israel,’ that’s what I am going to call it. Kuwait is a civilized country, and it is recognized by the United Nations. The name-calling directed against the State of Israel constitutes a war that prevents the resolution of the problem, in my view.”

He also pointed out that “the State of Israel has caused no direct harm whatsoever to Kuwait.”

Like Lebanese journalist Tony Abi, who recently noted that the Syrian military presence was worse than Israel and that it stole money from Lebanon, Jasem Al-Juraid added: “I know Palestinians who work in Israel, and then they return to their homes with their money.”