Israeli TV Show ‘The Lesson’ Selected to Compete in Berlin TV Festival

The Israeli television drama “The Lesson” was announced on Monday as part of the official lineup for the TV Series Festival Berlin which will take place June 22-26.

The international festival is dedicated to TV pilots and gives out a litany of awards every year, chosen by an international jury comprised of writers, producers, actors, actresses, and directors.

“The Lesson,” which in Israel is called “Sh׳at Efes,” is a six-part series broadcast on Israel’s Kan 11 TV. It co-stars Doron Ben-David (“Fauda”) as Amir Halevi, a high school teacher who gets in a political debate with a 17-year-old student in his class. The argument transforms into an emotional and political conflict about racism and justice outside of the classroom all because of a social media post.

The show made its international premiere and won two prizes at the Canneseries Longform Competition in April: “Best Series” and “Best Performance” for actress Maya Landsman, who plays high school student Lian. It is written by Deakla Keydar and directed by Eitan Zur, and also stars Alma Zack, Irit Kaplan, Dvir Benedek, Lev Levin, and Amir Banai.