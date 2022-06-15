Thursday, June 16th | 17 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In ‘Historic’ First, Israel to Export Natural Gas to Europe

Russia Excoriates Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Over Air Strike on Damascus Airport

Miss Iraq: Grotesque Antisemitic Iraqi Law Demands Strong Response

‘Intolerable’: Poland Rejects Israeli Demand for Armed Guards to Accompany School Trips to Holocaust Sites

Israel Joins Pan-European Group Against Human Trafficking

New Jersey Town Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit Over Zoning Laws

Documentary About Holocaust Survivor and Hollywood Filmmaker Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

Palestinian UN Representative Calls for the US to Be Expelled From the UNHRC

Proud Palestinian Sisters Taught to Admire Terrorist Murderer Brother

A New Lucrative Gas Field Is Straining Relations Between Israel and Lebanon

June 15, 2022 12:06 pm
0

Documentary About Holocaust Survivor and Hollywood Filmmaker Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Jack Garfein in the trailer for “The Wild One.” Photo: YouTube screenshot.

A documentary about the life of Jack Garfein — a Holocaust survivor, Broadway and film director, and Actors Studio co-founder — had its world premiere on Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

“The Wild One” is narrated by Willem Dafoe and a teaser trailer for the film was released last week.

The documentary traces Garfein’s life from his upbringing in Czechoslovakia, his family fleeing Nazi persecution, his experience surviving Auschwitz and other concentration camps, and his face-to-face encounter with Nazi SS physician Josef Mengele, who performed medical experiments on Jewish inmates and prisoners. The film also explores his arrival in New York in 1946 at the age of 16, his partnership with Hollywood icon Lee Strasberg, marriage to actress Carroll Baker, and friendship with Marilyn Monroe.

Garfein directed controversial films, particularly “The Strange One” (1957) and “Something Wild” (1961), which addressed themes of violence, power, and racism in post-war America.

Related coverage

June 14, 2022 11:58 am
0

Israeli TV Show ‘The Lesson’ Selected to Compete in Berlin TV Festival

The Israeli television drama "The Lesson" was announced on Monday as part of the official lineup for the TV Series...

Paris-based filmmaker Tessa Louise-Salomé — the documentary’s director, co-producer and co-screenwriter — said in a statement that when watching Garfein’s films, she was “immediately seduced by the darkness and complexity of his characters, by the modernity of his directing style, by his sheer audacity as a filmmaker.”

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.