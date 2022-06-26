Sunday, June 26th | 27 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, Arab States to Deepen ‘Negev Forum’ at Bahrain Confab

Bus to the Future: Israeli Tour Shines Spotlight on Periphery’s Female Entrepreneurs

Israel Tamps Down Dissent in Its Ranks Over Possible Iran Nuclear Deal

‘Correcting Injustice’: Israel Approves Housing Aid for South Lebanon Army Veterans

Iran Tests Zoljanah Satellite Launcher for Second Time

The ‘Judensau,’ Then and Now

New York Times Claims Palestinian Deaths ‘Rarely Attract International Scrutiny’

‘We Cannot Go Backwards’: Bennett Thanks Coalition Partners for Putting Aside ‘Differences’ During Tenure

Someone in Washington is Scared of Iran

Iran’s Terrorism in Turkey Exposes Certain Truths

June 26, 2022 6:01 pm
0

Israel, Arab States to Deepen ‘Negev Forum’ at Bahrain Confab

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Workers put up flags in preparation for “The Negev Summit” to be hosted by Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The director-general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, travelled to Bahrain Sunday ahead of meetings with representatives from four Arab states and the US, following an historic multilateral gathering held earlier this year in Israel’s Negev desert.

“Landed in Bahrain ahead of the Negev Summit steering committee meeting, aimed at changing things in our region,” Ushpiz tweeted Sunday.

In March, the Negev Summit convened the foreign ministers of the US, Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco and the UAE, a first since the signing of the US-backed Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states. The diplomats announced a new “regional architecture” to pursue shared goals, as well as to confront common threats like Iran.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the Negev Summit’s Steering Committee would commence Monday in Manama.

Related coverage

June 26, 2022 5:08 pm
0

Israel Tamps Down Dissent in Its Ranks Over Possible Iran Nuclear Deal

Israel's defense minister on Sunday said policy on the Iranian nuclear talks was set by the government, not the security...

At the summit, a permanent “Negev Forum” was conceived with six working groups, the ministry said Sunday, covering food and water security, energy, health, education and tolerance, tourism, and regional security. Monday’s meeting will advance the work of those groups, and also serve as a “milestone” in advance of US President Joe Biden’s planned tour of the region.

Biden’s trip is set for July 13-16, beginning in Israel and followed by stops in the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. The visit will partly focus on Israel’s developing ties with the Abraham Accords countries, as well as a new four-nation grouping called the I2U2, which will link Israel, the US, the UAE, and India.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.