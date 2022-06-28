Wednesday, June 29th | 30 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

It’s Time to Fight Anti-Israel Hate at CUNY

Media’s UNRWA Love Affair: Incitement to Murder Jews Goes Unreported

Palestinian Employment in Israel Is Up; Where’s the Coverage?

‘The Zionist Regime Will Fleece Them’: US Religious Freedom Commission Condemns Iranian ‘Blood Libel’ Cartoon

BBC Falsely Condemns Israel for Reporter’s Death

‘Selling Without Discrimination’: Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s Israel Reach Agreement to End West Bank Boycott

Israel Heads Towards Snap Election, Lapid Poised to Be PM

Iran Says Indirect Talks With US Proceeding in ‘Serious’ Atmosphere

Israel Downgrades Turkey Travel Alert After Arrest of Iranian Terror Cells

Israel Asks Greece to Release Israeli in Custody, Claims Mistaken Identity

June 28, 2022 2:13 pm
0

Former Nazi Guard at Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp Sentenced to Five Years in Prison

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

An empty square is seen at the former Nazi concentration camp in Sachsenhausen on the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet and US troops, near Berlin, Germany, April 17, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke.

A 101-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison by a German court on Tuesday for serving as a Nazi guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II.

Josef Schuetz was convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, and is the oldest person to be charged with complicity in war crimes during the Holocaust.

During the trial, which opened in October, he denied working at the camp and claimed that he was a farm laborer in northeastern Germany during the Holocaust, according to an Associated Press account. He pleaded innocent, telling the court that he did “absolutely nothing” at the Nazi camp and had no knowledge about the crimes that took place there, Germany’s Deutsche Welle reported.

However, Neuruppin Regional Court ruled that there was sufficient evidence proving that he worked at Sachsenhausen, located north of Berlin. Prosecutors had documents relating to an SS guard with the accused man’s name and date and place of birth who had worked at the camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing, along with other documents.

Related coverage

June 29, 2022 10:31 am
0

‘Selling Without Discrimination’: Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s Israel Reach Agreement to End West Bank Boycott

Unilever on Wednesday announced the divestment of its Ben & Jerry’s interests in Israel to its local licensee, allowing the...

The prosecution also argued that the former Nazi guard “knowingly and willingly” participated in murder while working at Sachsenhausen. He was accused of participating in the “execution by firing squad of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942” and dispensing the “poisonous gas Zyklon B” in the camp’s gas chambers, among other allegations.

The prosecution was seeking a five-year prison term.

“The court has come to the conclusion that, contrary to what you claim, you worked in the concentration camp as a guard for about three years,” presiding Judge Udo Lechtermann said, according to German dpa news agency. “You willingly supported this mass extermination with your activity.”

The trial took place in a gymnasium in Brandenburg/Havel, where the 101-year-old lives. He was capable of participating in the trial for about two and a half hours each day, and the proceedings were interrupted several times due to his health and hospital stays, the AP reported.

More than 200,000 people were imprisoned at Sachsenhausen between 1936 and 1945, and tens of thousands of inmates died at the concentration camp.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.