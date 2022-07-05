Israeli Soldiers Targeted in Drive-By Shooting in West Bank

Tuesday, July 5th | 6 Tammuz 5782

July 5, 2022 3:21 pm
0

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative: A member of the Israeli forces stands guard at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, near Bethlehem, in the West Bank March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tuesday that suspects fired at soldiers from a passing vehicle at the entrance to the Homesh community in the northern West Bank.

Israeli security forces are currently searching for the vehicle and suspects, according to the IDF statement.

“The soldiers responded with live fire. No IDF injuries were reported. The soldiers located bullet casings during searches of the area,” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, IDF announced that Israeli forces arrested six individuals suspected of terrorist activities during an overnight operation in the West Bank. Illegal weapons were confiscated during the raid in several Palestinian towns.

Israeli security forces have stepped up counterterrorism operations following a deadly wave of terrorist attacks that killed 19 people between March and May. The IDF, the Shin Bet internal security service, and Israel’s Border Police have been conducting operation Break the Wave in the past weeks.

