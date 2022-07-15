Friday, July 15th | 16 Tammuz 5782

July 15, 2022 8:03 am
0

US State Department Announces Lipstadt Visit to Argentina and Chile

avatar by JNS.org

US Jewish academic and Holocaust expert Deborah Lipstadt addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo: Reuters/Sipa USA/Rod Lamkey

JNS.org – The US State Department announced on Thursday plans for US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt to travel to South America, making stops in Argentina and Chile.

According to a news release, Lipstadt intends to discuss with Jewish communities, government officials and civil society representatives “actionable strategies and opportunities to counter antisemitism, which is fundamental in advancing human rights.”

In Argentina, she will participate in a ceremony commemorating the July 18, 1994, bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured more than 300 — making it one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in the last half-century. She is then scheduled to travel to Chile, where she will meet with the Jewish communal representatives and other officials to address rising antisemitism in the country. 

The visit is slated to take place between July 15-21. 

