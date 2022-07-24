Sunday, July 24th | 25 Tammuz 5782

July 24, 2022 7:43 am
France Tells Iran It’s Disappointed at Lack of Progress Over Nuclear Talks

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he meets with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu (nos seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency’s monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The French leader urged Raisi to make a “clear choice” to reach a deal and go back to the implementation of Iran’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said.

Macron said he was convinced that such an outcome was still possible but that it should take place “as soon as possible,” the French presidency said.

Macron also urged the liberation of four French citizens that he said were “held arbitrarily” in Iran.

