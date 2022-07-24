Sunday, July 24th | 26 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Economy Slowing, but Recession Not Inevitable, Yellen Says

Israel’s El Al Restores Boeing 777s to Service Amid Rebound in Travel Demand

Two Palestinian Gunmen Killed in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces

Closure of Jewish Agency by Russia Would Strain Diplomatic Ties, Israel Says

Mr. Putin Goes to Tehran

Why Are Turkey’s Non-Muslim Cemeteries Attacked?

Biden’s Incompetence Means American Irrelevance

The Europeans Play a Double Game With Their Support for Terror-Connected NGOs

Hijackers, Bombers, and Masterminds: The 5 Most Popular Palestinian Terrorists in the West

IDF Thwarts Suspected Stabbing Attack in West Bank

July 24, 2022 3:47 pm
0

IDF Thwarts Suspected Stabbing Attack in West Bank

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A photo of the knife possessed by a suspected assailant who was detained in the West Bank on July 24, 2022. Photo: IDF

Israeli forces reportedly thwarted a suspected stabbing attack in the West Bank on Sunday evening, hours after clashes broke out between Israeli forces and militants in Nablus.

The incident took place at Tapuah Junction, a major intersection located south of Nablus in the West Bank. According to the military, “an assailant armed with a knife advanced toward an IDF soldier who was conducting routine security activity.”

The suspect stopped after the soldier fired warning shots into the air, the military said. He was apprehended before being handed over to authorities for further questioning. No injuries to Israeli forces were reported, and a photo of the knife possessed by the detainee was shared by the military.

Hours earlier, violent clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Nablus. Two Palestinian men who were members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades — a US-designated foreign terrorist organization — were killed, while at least six others were injured.

Related coverage

July 24, 2022 6:51 pm
0

Israel’s El Al Restores Boeing 777s to Service Amid Rebound in Travel Demand

Israeli airline El Al said on Sunday it was returning Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to its fleet to meet high travel...

Israel has faced a renewed, deadly wave of violence by Palestinian and Arab Israeli perpetrators in recent months, with more than 60 people killed or injured in terrorist attacks since March.

On Friday, Israeli police said they foiled a likely stabbing attack in Jerusalem, after arresting a Palestinian suspect armed with a knife who was following worshippers in the Old City.

Days earlier, an armed civilian neutralized a Palestinian bus passenger who stabbed an Israeli man with a screwdriver.

According to the Shin Bet internal security agency, 189 terror attacks — including those employing knives, firebombing, pipe bombs, small-arm fire, and arson — took place in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip last month, down from a yearly high of 268 attacks in April.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.