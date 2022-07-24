IDF Thwarts Suspected Stabbing Attack in West Bank

Israeli forces reportedly thwarted a suspected stabbing attack in the West Bank on Sunday evening, hours after clashes broke out between Israeli forces and militants in Nablus.

The incident took place at Tapuah Junction, a major intersection located south of Nablus in the West Bank. According to the military, “an assailant armed with a knife advanced toward an IDF soldier who was conducting routine security activity.”

The suspect stopped after the soldier fired warning shots into the air, the military said. He was apprehended before being handed over to authorities for further questioning. No injuries to Israeli forces were reported, and a photo of the knife possessed by the detainee was shared by the military.

Hours earlier, violent clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Nablus. Two Palestinian men who were members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades — a US-designated foreign terrorist organization — were killed, while at least six others were injured.

Israel has faced a renewed, deadly wave of violence by Palestinian and Arab Israeli perpetrators in recent months, with more than 60 people killed or injured in terrorist attacks since March.

On Friday, Israeli police said they foiled a likely stabbing attack in Jerusalem, after arresting a Palestinian suspect armed with a knife who was following worshippers in the Old City.

Days earlier, an armed civilian neutralized a Palestinian bus passenger who stabbed an Israeli man with a screwdriver.

According to the Shin Bet internal security agency, 189 terror attacks — including those employing knives, firebombing, pipe bombs, small-arm fire, and arson — took place in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip last month, down from a yearly high of 268 attacks in April.