Wednesday, July 27th | 28 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Signals Space Station Pullout; NASA Says It’s Not Official Yet

‘Hawkeye’: Israeli Fighter Pilot Holds World Record for Jet Downings

Israeli Medical Center, Intel Develop AI-Powered Tool to Catch Crohn’s Disease Earlier

University of Southern California Faces Federal Probe Over Harassment of Pro-Israel Student Leader

Arab-Israeli Soccer Player Quits Israeli National Team, Year After Jerusalem Criticism

Gantz: Israel Maintains ‘High Level of Deterrence’ Against Lebanon After Latest Threats by Hezbollah Chief

Israel Says Russians Fired at Its Jets Over Syria in May in ‘One-Off’

Lapid Says Israel Stands ‘Ready for Dialogue’ With Kremlin Amid Row Over Threat to Ban Jewish Agency

Why Are Cori Bush’s Ties to Palestinian Activist Who Tweeted About ‘Burning Israelis Alive’ Generating Zero Media Coverage?

UK Paper Attacks Biden for Supporting Israel and Rejecting Lie of ‘Apartheid’

July 26, 2022 2:34 pm
0

Arab-Israeli Soccer Player Quits Israeli National Team, Year After Jerusalem Criticism

avatar by i24 News

Israeli forward Munas Dabbur playing for Germany’s Bundesliga team Hoffenheim. Photo: Imago Images Sports via Reuters Connect

i24 News – Arab-Israeli soccer player Munas Dabbur announced Tuesday that he was leaving the Israeli national team, over a year after he was condemned by teammates and fans for his criticism of Israel regarding Jerusalem.

The 30-year-old forward, who plays for Germany’s Bundesliga team Hoffenheim, shared a post on Instagram announcing his retirement from the Israeli team.

“I would like to inform you of my decision that my part of the Israeli national team has come to an end. I would like to thank my family and everyone who has ever supported me,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of him in the national soccer team’s uniform.

He did not elaborate on why he made the decision.

Related coverage

July 15, 2022 11:38 am
0

Adam Sandler and Family to Star in Bat Mitzvah Comedy Based on Young Adult Novel

Jewish actor Adam Sandler will star in and produce a film adaption of a 2005 young adult novel by Fiona...

In May 2021 — amid a wave of unrest surrounding Jerusalem’s holy sites that spilled into Israeli-Arab violence across the country as well as cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas — Dabbur posted to the same social media platform: “God will deal with the perpetrators of injustice.”

He subsequently explained that the post was directed toward Israel and as a way to protest excessive force by Israeli security forces, according to Haaretz.

After that, he became the target of constant booing by Israeli soccer fans and was not selected to play in the two following matches of the national team.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.