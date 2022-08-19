Friday, August 19th | 22 Av 5782

August 19, 2022 4:26 pm
Communications Breakdown Between Egypt, Israel: Report

avatar by i24 News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 30, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke.

i24 NewsAn unspecified “miscommunication” during the Egypt-brokered talks to end the latest escalation between Israel and Gazan terrorists caused a strain in the relations between Jerusalem and Cairo, Hebrew-language media reported on Friday.

Egypt has in recent years emerged as the main go-between for Israel to relay messages to Hamas, the terrorist group that rules over the Palestinian enclave and against which Israel conducted four major military operations in the past 15 years.

This month’s three-day skirmish, dubbed Operation “Breaking Dawn,” was against Gaza’s second largest group, the Palestinian Islamist Jihad. It was likewise brought to a close through Egyptian mediation.

According to Channel 11 News, Egypt was also unhappy with the resumption of Israeli raids in the West Bank following the truce with PIJ, having been under the impression that those would be narrowed down in scope, at least temporarily.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 46 people, including 15 children, were killed during the three-day operation. Israel’s military said a number of those deaths came at the expense of failed rocket launches by the PIJ that landed within the Palestinian enclave.

