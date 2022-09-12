Monday, September 12th | 16 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Twitter is Cesspool of Antisemitic Tweets, Says New Study

New Documentary Examines the Murder of Jews by Latvians and Lithuanians in the Holocaust

Will Queen Elizabeth’s Death Trigger a New Era in the Royal Relationship With Israel?

Fatah Proudly Admits: Officer in PA Security Forces Founded Lethal Terror Cell

No One Has the Right to Second-Guess Israel

Another Intifada Is Just Around the Corner

Israeli Actress Shira Haas to Play Superhero in New Marvel ‘Captain America’ Movie

Israel’s Defense Minister Discloses 10 Iranian Missile Production Bases in Syria

Senior Hamas Delegation in Moscow for Talks With Russian Foreign Minister

UK Chief Rabbi Hails Crucial Work of New Center to Examine Antisemitism

September 12, 2022 12:47 pm
0

Twitter is Cesspool of Antisemitic Tweets, Says New Study

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Social media applications. Photo: Public Domain.

Antisemitism on Twitter is far more common than previously acknowledged, a new study has revealed.

On Sunday, the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism (ISCA) said it found that between 2019 and 2020, over two million tweets about Jews and Israel were antisemitic, with one being posted every twenty seconds in 2020.

The ISCA, a scholarly institute affiliated with Indiana University, “pursues high-level scholarly research into present-day manifestations of anti-Jewish animosity,” according to its website.

“Antisemitic content was mostly related to conspiracies of Jewish global dominance, the Middle East conflict, and the Holocaust,” the group said. “We need to do more research to identify sources of antisemitic propaganda. Some of it originates in neo-Nazi groups, anti-Zionist organizations, and state-sponsored activities from Iran and other countries.”

Related coverage

September 12, 2022 9:49 am
0

Israel’s Defense Minister Discloses 10 Iranian Missile Production Bases in Syria

Iran has turned scientific facilities in Syria into bases for the production of advanced missiles and weapons for its proxy...

ISCA noted that such tweets proliferated “despite claims from Twitter that they were cracking down on antisemitism and Holocaust denial.”

In 2019, 6.9% of all Twitter conversations about Jews — 849,253 — were antisemitic. In 2020, 10.7% — 1, 531, 912 —percent were. That same year, an antisemitic tweet about Israel was posted every 5 seconds, totaling over 6 million, or 14% of all tweets about the Jewish State.

“Social media has become the largest medium for antisemitic narratives, which can radicalize individuals and lead to violence,” said the study, which examined primarily lexical differences between antisemitic and non antisemitic tweets. “The Coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the challenged posed by hatred against Jews and antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.