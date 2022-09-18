Israel’s Top Film Talent to Meet With Hollywood Production Players at First-Ever Summit in LA

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday to launch an initiative to connect Israeli creative screenwriters and producers with Hollywood film executives.

During the conference, dubbed Scripted Israel, which will kick off on Monday, Israel’s top TV creators and production companies will meet with “streaming” giants and senior Hollywood executives in the entertainment industry in order to bring new and varied Israeli stories to viewers around the world, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Roll described the four-day conference, which he initiated, as a “tremendous opportunity to promote Israeli creativity around the world and to share the Israeli story with new audiences.”

A group of 17 prominent Israeli producers and screenwriters, such as Nir Berger (“Dead End”), Omri Van Essen (“Tehran”) and Tehila Peter-Dansker (“Cold Water”), are expected to attend the conference.

Other companies slated to take part are MoviePlus Productions, the co-producer of the HBO drama “Our Boys;” Dori Media, which produced the Apple TV+ series “Losing Alice;” Spiro Films, the production company behind the “When Heroes Fly” series that was picked up by Netflix; and Koda Communications, which created the scripted series that was the basis for HBO’s “Your Honor.”

During his visit, Roll will meet at the University of California (USC) campus with students and campus administration. The deputy minister will meet with senior figures in the entertainment industry, representatives of the Jewish community and the gay community, and will hold policy meetings with local legislators, the foreign ministry stated.