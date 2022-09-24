Saturday, September 24th | 28 Elul 5782

September 24, 2022 9:45 am
0

Ukraine Ports have Shipped Around 4.7 Million Tons of Food Under Grain Deal – Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan/File Photo

A total of 211 ships with 4.7 million ton of agricultural products on board have left Ukraine so far under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said eight ships with 131,300 tons of agricultural products are due to leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Saturday.

Ukraine’s grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Ukraine, a global major grain producer and exporter, shipped up to 6 million tons of grain per month before the war.

Three Black Sea ports were reopened under a deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv and the ministry has said these ports are able to load and send abroad 100-150 cargo ships per month.

