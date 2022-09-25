In Rosh Hashanah Greetings, Lapid Offers Message of Unity to World Jewry

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid offered a message of unity in greetings to the Jewish communities around the world on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, which starts on Sunday night.

“This year, let’s write the next chapter of our story: a chapter of unity,” said Lapid as he wished Jews around the world a happy Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish new year. “We are one people, with one shared story, with one shared homeland.”

“We should focus on what unites us, and know how to talk about the things we disagree upon. That’s what a family does,” he continued.

Lapid called Jews around the world to remember that they are members of a single people: “It does not matter if you’re orthodox, secular, reform or conservative,” he said. “It does not matter which synagogue you pray in, or if you pray at all. It does not matter where you were born, or what language you speak.”

Related coverage On Eve of Rosh Hashanah, Israel Sees Largest Wave of New Immigrants in 20 Years, Jewish Population Reaches 7 Million Israel has accepted almost 60,000 new immigrants over the past Jewish year, the highest number in 20 years mainly driven...

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog echoed a similar message of unity wishing the Jewish communities around the world on behalf of the State of Israel Shanah Tovah U’Metukah.

“Jewish tradition teaches us that on Rosh Hashanah we are inscribed in the Book of Life. But we are not only inscribed as individuals,” Herzog said. “Let us therefore commit to be inscribed in the Book of Life – together.”

“Let us debate with compassion, disagree without fear, and work towards each other, rather than away from each other,” he said.

“Let us recall the beauty in our unity,” he concluded citing the words of the Psalmist, King David: “May there be peace within our walls and security within our citadels. For the sake of my brothers (and I add, sisters) and friends, I say – Peace be with you.”