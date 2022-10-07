Friday, October 7th | 13 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Palestinian Authority Cannot Meet The Most Basic Requirement for Statehood

Hanukkah Bus Attack Investigation Closed By London Police

American Jewish Committee Calls for End of Arab League Israel Boycott, Welcomes New US Penalties

Canada to Ban Iran’s IRGC Leaders From Entry, Expand Sanctions

“Zionism is Genocide” Chalking at University of Wisconsin Embraced by Students for Justice in Palestine Group

It’s Time for Greater Vigilance Against Iran

The World’s Most Remarkable Fruit

The UAE and Iran: A Tale of Two Countries

Top UK Catholic Archbishop Urges UK Prime Minister Not to Move Israel Embassy to Jerusalem

Dutch Parliament Asked to Approve Comprehensive Plan to Combat Antisemitism

October 7, 2022 4:06 pm
0

Hanukkah Bus Attack Investigation Closed By London Police

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

London police released new images of the men who attacked a busload of Jewish teens in the center of the city. Photo: Metropolitan Police.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is no longer pursuing the men who in 2021 attacked a bus of Jewish teenagers celebrating Hanukah.

According to Jewish News, its investigation of the incident ended in July.

On November 29, 2021, several Muslim men punched, spit on, and pelted their shoes at the bus, which was transporting around 40 Jewish young people, when it stopped on Oxford Street, a busy thoroughfare in the heart of London.

“Video footage of the incident was shared on social media and we issued an appeal for anyone who recognized those involved to come forward,” a representative told the outlet. “The identity of those involved is still unknown. A decision was taken in July to close the case.”

Related coverage

October 7, 2022 3:26 pm
0

Canada to Ban Iran’s IRGC Leaders From Entry, Expand Sanctions

Canada on Friday increased pressure on Iran's elite (IRGC), saying it would ban the top 50% of its leaders from...

The spokesman added that “hate crime of any kind is unacceptable” and suggested the case would reopen “should information come to light that provides a realistic line of inquiry.”

News of the incident outraged Jews across the world, prompting Jewish groups and leaders to decry the normalizing of antisemitic hatred and violence in the UK.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews noted at the time that “victims of antisemitic abuse are now being smeared as racist and therefore somehow less deserving of sympathy or, in the worst case, deserving of the abuse they received.”

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.