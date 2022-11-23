NYPD Arrest Suspects Allegedly Involved in Attack on Yeshiva Student Forced To Say ‘Free Palestine’

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has arrested and charged two of the young men suspected of pelting a Jewish yeshiva student with eggs and forcing him to say “Free Palestine” last month.

A fifteen-year-old was arrested Tuesday, according to the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit and charged with aggravated harassment. A second alleged assailant, a 16-year-old, soon after turned himself in, according to New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov.

On October 24, three yeshiva students were walking home in the Midwood section of Brooklyn when a gang of eleven students approached them, punched one of their group in the face and hurled eggs at the others, according to eyewitness accounts. The gang ordered them to say “Free Palestine” during the attack.

One of the victims, the son of Michael Einhorn, who spoke to The Algemeiner on Wednesday, was assaulted while his friends managed to run away. After the incident, the NYPD released surveillance footage and photographs of several suspected assailants, which show five young men walking toward Yeshiva Ohr Shraga, a Jewish school in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, with eggs in their hands.

Nine other suspects are still at large, some of whom may attend the Edward R. Murrow High School (ERWHS), an institution of over 4,000 students close to the location of the attack, Vernikov told the The Algemeiner earlier this month.

Einhorn, however, said he has faith the perpetrators will soon face justice.

“I think they’re going to get the rest of the bunch at this point, and they’ve been telling us they will,” Einhorn told The Algemeiner on Wednesday.

Vernikov also commended the NYPD on Wednesday for making progress on the case.

“I am thankful to the NYPD for arresting one of the alleged perpetrators in this unprovoked gang attack on a 15 year old Jewish boy, and we await and are optimistic about the apprehension of the rest of them,” she told The Algemeiner. “The next step is to make sure the attackers are brought to justice. Our communities should not have to live in a state of perpetual fear. The onus is on our criminal justice system, which is currently failing law abiding citizens. That is unacceptable.”

More antisemitic incidents were recorded in New York than in any other state, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in April, noting that it tallied 416, which “accounted for an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”