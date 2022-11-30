Wednesday, November 30th | 6 Kislev 5783

November 30, 2022 10:57 am
Significant Progress in Jerusalem Bombings Probe

avatar by i24 News

Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada of Jerusalem, top left corner, died on Nov. 26 of wounds sustained during a bombing in Jerusalem on Nov. 23, 2022. Photos: Courtesy/Reuters-Ronen Zvulun

i24 NewsWednesday brought significant developments in the investigation of the fatal bomb blasts in Jerusalem a week ago.

The information regarding the developments is still under a gag order by Israeli security.

It is part of the manhunt for the terrorist squad that planted devices at two separate sites at the entrance to the capital last Wednesday, killing two Israelis — a 16-year-old and a 50-year-old father. At least 20 others were wounded in the blasts.

A senior officer told Israel’s national broadcaster that in the coming days they will reach everyone that was involved in the incident and bring them to justice.

November 30, 2022 11:32 am
0

Last Wednesday, the first explosion occurred at a bus stop at Givat Sha’ul Junction, near the city’s western entrance, and the second at Ramot Junction in northern Jerusalem. Police suggested that both bombs were detonated remotely and filled with nails and bolts to cause as much damage as possible.

Aryeh Shechopek, a 16-year-old student, died at the scene. Another victim, 50-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada passed away from his wounds in Shaare Zedek Medical Center three days later.

Although no specific group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks, there was praise from both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad following the attacks. Israeli security forces have been on high alert since the bombings, focusing on intelligence efforts to detect the people behind the attacks.

