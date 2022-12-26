Monday, December 26th | 2 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Elbit Systems to Supply Poland With F-16 Mission Simulators

Israeli Mayor Attends Funeral of Terrorist Who Wounded 3 Policemen

Terrorists Attack Israeli Car, Military Forces in Northern West Bank

Under Coalition Deal, Chief Sephardic Rabbi Will Head Panel That Selects IDF Chief Rabbi

Taiwan Reports China’s Largest Incursion Yet to Air Defense Zone

Drone Hits Bomber Base Inside Russia as Putin’s Forces Bombard Ukrainian Cities

Lebanon Detains Hezbollah Supporter in Probe of Irish UN Peacekeeper’s Killing

Iran Says UK-Linked Arrests Reflect ‘Destructive Role’ in Protests

Israeli Exports Set to Hit Record $160 Billion in 2022

The Iran Nuclear Deal Is Dead. Or Is It?

December 26, 2022 10:40 am
0

Israel’s Elbit Systems to Supply Poland With F-16 Mission Simulators

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of the Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at its offices, in Haifa, Israel, Feb. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner / File.

JNS.org – Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force.

The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday.

The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a wide range of operational skills.

“It will offer both basic familiarity lessons with the aircraft as well as the advanced combat flight training in highly contested operational environments,” the report said.

Related coverage

December 26, 2022 10:32 am
0

Israeli Mayor Attends Funeral of Terrorist Who Wounded 3 Policemen

JNS.org - The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist...

Elbit Systems Aerospace General Manager Yoram Shmuely said his company is proud to supply “high-quality training solutions for military pilots, and we are proud to provide the Polish Armed Forces with advanced solutions to support their missions.”

The systems include a 360-degree display and interconnected simulators as well as immersive flight training experiences.

The latest contract comes amid heightened tensions between Poland, a NATO member, and Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24.

In 2018, Elbit won a contract to deliver full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force for M-346 training aircraft.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.