The report said there were 373,000 ultra-Orthodox students under the age of 18 in the 2021-2022 school year, representing 19.5 percent of all students nationwide. In 2019-20, 59 percent of ultra-Orthodox girls passed the matriculation exams, compared to 31 percent in 2008-2009.
Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews to Make Up 16 Percent of Population by 2030
by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff
i24News – The Israel Democracy Institute released its annual report on ultra-Orthodox society on Monday, revealing new developments since the pandemic, including in the areas of employment and Internet use.
According to the report, there are currently 1,280,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews living in Israel, making up 13.5 percent of the total population. The fastest growing community in the country, the ultra-Orthodox will represent 16 percent of the total Israeli population by 2030.