Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews to Make Up 16 Percent of Population by 2030

However, only 15 percent of boys in the community passed the exams, with 14 percent graduating — compared to 83 percent of other Jewish Israelis. The number of ultra-Orthodox students in institutions of higher education has increased by 235 percent between 2009 and 2022, now representing 10.5 percent of all students in Israel.

The report also noted that in 2019, the poverty rate for ultra-Orthodox Jews was 44 percent, twice that of other Israelis (22 percent). The average monthly income of ultra-Orthodox households was just $4,011, compared to $6,200 for other Jewish Israeli households in the country.

The number of ultra-Orthodox Israelis doing civilian or military service has declined in recent years, with just 1,193 men serving in the military and 495 doing national service in 2020. The report also showed that Internet access is becoming more widespread in the community: 66 percent of ultra-Orthodox Jews now use the Internet compared to 94 percent of other Jewish Israelis.

The new Israeli government, which includes four religious parties, has promised social reforms that will benefit the ultra-Orthodox sector, including a repeal of a tax on single-use plastics, and increasing stipends for seminary students.