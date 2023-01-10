Antisemitic Hate Crimes in New York City Increased 41 Percent in 2022

Antisemitic hate crimes throughout New York City increased by 41 percent in 2022, based on an analysis of crime data conducted by The Algemeiner.

There were 293 total antisemitic incidents in 2022, rising from 207 overall in 2021. Notable attacks included the shooting of a Jewish man and his seven year old son with a BB gun outside a kosher market in Staten Island, an attack on three yeshiva students who were walking home in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, and a spree of shootings with gel guns on Orthodox Jews in Williamsburg.

“It is disturbing but not surprising that anti-Jewish hate crimes are rising to numbers we haven’t seen in decades, if ever,” New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R) said on Tuesday during an interview. “It is abundantly clear that more has to be done by those charged with protecting our city and keeping our communities safe. The most important thing is to hold criminals accountable and ensuring that there are consequences for their actions. If criminals feel that they have free rein, they will do what they please — commit assaults, burglary, shoplifting, and especially hate crimes against Jews as we are vulnerable targets.”

Month to month comparisons of NYPD data show increases in antisemitic hate crimes for every month in 2022 except for April, May, and December. February and November, with 56 and 45 incidents each, saw the most.

New York lawmakers, local civic leaders, and Jewish religious figures have constantly sounded the alarm over increasing antisemitism during the past year.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Americans Against Antisemitism founder and former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D) told The Algemeiner in December. “Shouldn’t there be a plan for how we’re going to deal with it? What’s the answer? Education? We’ve been educating everybody forever for God’s sake, and things are just getting worse.”

In October, a mobile Jewish education and social services center was vandalized in New York City during the early morning hours, with someone graffitiing “Palestine” on a “Mitzvah Tank” operated by the Chabad Jewish movement. Days later, a Jewish day school in the Upper East Side section New York City was vandalized. Most recently, a 63-year-old was assaulted by a man, whom police have identified as Perin Jacobchuk, yelling “Kanye 2024.”

The problem is not just localized to New York. Antisemitic incidents in the US in 2021 occurred at the highest numbers ever recorded, according to the latest annual audit by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) carried out in April, which began collecting data on them in 1979. Substantial increases in physical assaults were recorded, as well as over 1,500 incidents of harassment and vandalism.

Hasidic and Orthodox Jews in New York City are the minority group most victimized by hate crimes in the city, according to a Dec. 28 report by Americans Against Antisemitism (AAA), a US based group founded in 2019 to raise awareness of rising antisemitism.

The report, titled “The Hate Crime Accountability Project” and based on data provided by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), said that Orthodox Jews were victims in 94 percent of the 194 antisemitic assaults that occurred between 2018 and 2022. 97 percent were committed by members of other minority groups, it added, and nearly a quarter by teenagers.

Over two-thirds, 69 percent, of the assailants were African American, the report continued, with most attacks, 77 percent, taking place in predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Of all assaults that prompted criminal proceedings just two resulted in convictions.