January 12, 2023 4:55 pm
0

‘Only One Solution: Intifada:’ Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest Kamala Harris at University of Michigan

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Michigan. Photo: Brendan Gutenschwager/Twitter

Pro-Palestinian student protestors at University of Michigan accused Vice President Kamala Harris of “genocide” for supporting Israel on Thursday.

“Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide,” the students, members of the pro-Palestinian campus group Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), can be seen chanting in footage posted by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager.

During the so-called “Emergency Demonstration,” they also chanted “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution” while waving Palestinian flags, and a student who appeared to be leading it condemned the Biden administration for approving aid to Israel, which she referred to as “the Zionist entity.”

Vice President Harris was at University of Michigan to speak at an event about climate change, which according to its description, had no connection to Israel or the Middle East. Former Michigan Governor and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, as well as University of Michigan Professor Kyle Whyte, were also in attendance.

SAFE has courted controversy on campus before. In October, during observance of the Jewish New Year, it erected an “apartheid wall” on campus and led an anti-Israel protest in front of it.

Some University of Michigan students approached the protestors and urged them to become fully apprised of the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, The Michigan Daily, a campus newspaper, reported at the time. Standing atop a nearby structure, they made a “thumbs-down” gesture when they perceived the protestors’ remarks as offensive or lacking nuance.

