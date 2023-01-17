Tuesday, January 17th | 24 Tevet 5783

January 17, 2023 8:56 am
0

Previously Unseen Photos of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Discovered

avatar by i24 News

Captured Jews who participated in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising are rounded up by the Waffen SS on Nowolipie Street, between April 19 and May 16, 1943. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

i24 News – The photos of the ghetto in flames and of the Jews being led to death, among others, found in Polish home

A negative, the only existing in the world, of the suppression of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising by the Germans in April 1943 was published on Monday in the Polish edition of the weekly Newsweek in Poland.

The photos of the ghetto in flames and the Jews being led to death among others, known only in part to historians, were discovered among the family memories of Maciej Grzywaczewski in the property of his father, Zbigniew Grzywaczewski, firefighter and amateur photographer, who participated in putting out the fire that the Nazis started in the remnants of the warring ghetto.

The original photographic film, among the dozen images already known from the archives of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, and those unknown, will be exhibited at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw, as part of a special exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Uprising.

