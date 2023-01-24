Tuesday, January 24th | 2 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israelis Could Soon be Able to Visit Saudi Islands of Tiran and Sanafir – Report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Next Week

California Staggered by Deadly Back-to-Back Mass Shootings

Ukraine Purges Officials and Governors in Biggest Shake-Up of War

Lebanese Blast Investigator Charges Former PM, Top Public Prosecutor

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Appeals for $1.6 Billion in Funding

First Full-Length Album of Hasidic Melodies Sung by Women to Be Released in February

European Jewish Group Honoring Adidas for Cutting Ties with Kanye West

Judge Investigating 2020 Beirut Port Blast Charges Lebanon’s Top Public Prosecutor – Report

Police Arrest Two Jewish Activists for Waving Israeli Flags Atop Temple Mount

January 24, 2023 9:31 am
0

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Next Week

avatar by i24 News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Photo:

i24 News – Second high-profile US official to visit Israel in a month after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel next week. The country’s top diplomat is set to visit the West Bank as well.

He is going to be holding meetings in Israel on Monday before moving to meet with Palestinian leadership in the West Bank on Tuesday.

This will mark the second high-profile US official to visit Israel in a month — two weeks after White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Related coverage

January 24, 2023 8:44 am
0

Police Arrest Two Jewish Activists for Waving Israeli Flags Atop Temple Mount

JNS.org - Police arrested two Jewish activists on Tuesday for waving Israeli flags and singing the Israeli national anthem atop...

White House officials told local media that the purpose of the trip was to gain an understanding of Israel’s new government’s plans regarding the West Bank and Temple Mount in Jerusalem and to reiterate the US administration’s red lines on each. Also on the agenda is Iran and their spreading arms networks, something that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a top security priority and one that the United States says is critical as well.

In addition to meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken is also expected to hold consultations with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Israel’s new right-wing religious government was recently sworn in after a decisive win by Netanyahu’s coalition in November’s parliamentary elections.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.