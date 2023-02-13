Palestinian Literature Recited by Children: ‘To War That Will … Set the Zionist’s Soul on Fire’

The literature taught in the Palestinian Authority apparently includes the following poem, which calls for the following: “To war that will smash the oppression and set the Zionist’s soul on fire.”

A girl recently recited this poem on official PA TV for her imprisoned terrorist grandfather, but she is far from the first Palestinian child who has been taught this poem, nor is she the first to recite it on official PA TV.

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has exposed that this inciting poem has been recited on official PA TV by young children several times.

Granddaughter of terrorist prisoner Ismail Masalmeh: “I am a Palestinian, my name is Palestinian I’ve etched my name on all the town squares… Saladin [i.e., Muslim conqueror of Jerusalem], calls to me from the depths of my heart All my Arabness calls me to vengeance and liberation … Thousands of prisoners and thousands who are jailed Call to this great nation They say: To Jerusalem, the [first] direction of prayer in the faith [Islam] To war that will smash the oppression and set the Zionist’s soul on fire … Official PA TV host: “Well done to this Palestinian girl.” [emphasis added} [Official PA TV, “Giants of Endurance,” Feb. 2, 2023]

The original words of the poem call to “destroy the Zionist’s soul.”

Other Palestinian children who have recited this poem on official PA TV include:

With this kind of education and indoctrination of young Palestinian children to seek “war” and strive to “destroy the Zionist’s soul” it is perhaps not surprising that many of the recent terrorists in the ongoing wave of attacks plaguing Israel are young Palestinians– products of this culture shaped by the PA.

The girl hosted on the official PA TV show is the granddaughter of terrorist prisoner Ismail Masalmeh, who was sentenced to 27 years, released in the Shalit prisoner exchange deal, and then rearrested — PMW was unable to determine the nature of his crimes.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.