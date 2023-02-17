Sarah Silverman Searches New York Streets for ‘Jewish Allies’ While Guest Hosting ‘The Daily Show’

In light of the rise of antisemitism, actress and comedian Sarah Silverman took to the streets of New York looking for some “pro-semitism,” asking New Yorkers what they love about Jewish people for a segment of The Daily Show this week.

“I don’t believe in hate in any form,” one pedestrian told Silverman, who was born Jewish but identifies as atheist. He added, “I don’t care what you walk or like religion, culture. I don’t believe you should hate on anybody. Just bring love.” Silverman then dubbed him an “official Jewish ally” and jokingly asked told him he won two tickets to a Kanye West concert. When she asked if he would attend such a show, the man replied “hell no” and said he doesn’t like the Flashing Lights rapper, who recently went on an antisemitic rant against “Jewish Zionists” and said he admires Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Another man who Silverman stopped on the street told her “What is there not to love about Jews?!” and listed Jewish food, culture and celebrations and some of his favorite things about the Jewish people.

The stand-up comedian and podcast host previously expressed support for Zionism and the existence of a “Jewish state,” but at the same time has said she backs the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel and accused the country of “occupation” in its treatment of Palestinians. In 2021, Silverman, whose sister lives in Israel and is a reform rabbi, praised Ilhan Omar’s left-wing “squad” of Democratic lawmakers but also criticized them for voting against a bill to fund Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

Related coverage Sarah Silverman Praises Ilhan Omar’s ‘Squad,’ Gets Invited to Join as ‘Progressive Jewess’ After Jewish comedian and podcast host Sarah Silverman commended Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) "squad" of lawmakers on Wednesday, she was invited...

During her segment for The Daily Show Silverman also stopped a group of Belgium tourists visiting New York. After welcoming them to “the land of Jews,” she asked if they had done any “Jew-y things” like eating a bagel. When she asked the group who their favorite comedian is, one replied saying Jerry Seinfeld, who is Jewish, and the group said they would be a “huge ally” to the Jewish community during the current rise in antisemitic attacks worldwide.

“What would you do to protect me?” Silverman asked them, to which one replied, “I would speak up for you” while another said, “I would stand up for you.”

Others who Silverman stopped on the street told her their favorite Jews include Barbara Streisand, Idina Menzel and the late Amy Winehouse. The Daily Show guest host also tried to teach one pedestrian Yiddish and discussed Shabbat with another one, asking if he would be her “Shabbat goy.”

Watch Sarah Silverman ask New Yorkers what they love about Jews in the video below.