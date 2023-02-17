Friday, February 17th | 26 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Pork Products Glued to Their Door’: University of Denver Investigating Antisemitic Incidents on Campus

Judo Team of Iranian, Afghani Refugees Compete in 2023 Tel Aviv Grand Slam Competition

New Al Qaeda Leader is Based in Iran, Say UN and US

Sarah Silverman Searches New York Streets for ‘Jewish Allies’ While Guest Hosting ‘The Daily Show’

Jewish and Catholic Schools Investigating Possibly Antisemitic Brawl Between Students

Amsterdam Municipality to Open Teacher Support Center After Surveys Show Widespread Holocaust Denial Among Students

God Can’t Answer the Question of ‘Why’

Shabbat Is Not a Day of Rest; It’s a Gift for Personal Growth

LAPD Arrests Suspect with ‘Animus’ Towards Jewish Community in Dual Shooting of Orthodox Jews

Palestinian Terrorist Who Sent Others to Murder 3 Gets BA Degree in Prison

February 17, 2023 2:56 pm
0

Sarah Silverman Searches New York Streets for ‘Jewish Allies’ While Guest Hosting ‘The Daily Show’

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Sarah Silverman talking to people on the streets of New York in a segment for The Daily Show. Photo: Screenshot

In light of the rise of antisemitism, actress and comedian Sarah Silverman took to the streets of New York looking for some “pro-semitism,” asking New Yorkers what they love about Jewish people for a segment of The Daily Show this week.

“I don’t believe in hate in any form,” one pedestrian told Silverman, who was born Jewish but identifies as atheist. He added, “I don’t care what you walk or like religion, culture. I don’t believe you should hate on anybody. Just bring love.” Silverman then dubbed him an “official Jewish ally” and jokingly asked told him he won two tickets to a Kanye West concert. When she asked if he would attend such a show, the man replied “hell no” and said he doesn’t like the Flashing Lights rapper, who recently went on an antisemitic rant against “Jewish Zionists” and said he admires Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Another man who Silverman stopped on the street told her “What is there not to love about Jews?!” and listed Jewish food, culture and celebrations and some of his favorite things about the Jewish people.

The stand-up comedian and podcast host previously expressed support for Zionism and the existence of a “Jewish state,” but at the same time has said she backs the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel and accused the country of “occupation” in its treatment of Palestinians. In 2021, Silverman, whose sister lives in Israel and is a reform rabbi, praised Ilhan Omar’s left-wing “squad” of Democratic lawmakers but also criticized them for voting against a bill to fund Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

Related coverage

June 18, 2021 4:42 pm
0

Sarah Silverman Praises Ilhan Omar’s ‘Squad,’ Gets Invited to Join as ‘Progressive Jewess’

After Jewish comedian and podcast host Sarah Silverman commended Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) "squad" of lawmakers on Wednesday, she was invited...

During her segment for The Daily Show Silverman also stopped a group of Belgium tourists visiting New York. After welcoming them to “the land of Jews,” she asked if they had done any “Jew-y things” like eating a bagel. When she asked the group who their favorite comedian is, one replied saying Jerry Seinfeld, who is Jewish, and the group said they would be a “huge ally” to the Jewish community during the current rise in antisemitic attacks worldwide.

“What would you do to protect me?” Silverman asked them, to which one replied, “I would speak up for you” while another said, “I would stand up for you.”

Others who Silverman stopped on the street told her their favorite Jews include Barbara Streisand, Idina Menzel and the late Amy Winehouse. The Daily Show guest host also tried to teach one pedestrian Yiddish and discussed Shabbat with another one, asking if he would be her “Shabbat goy.”

Watch Sarah Silverman ask New Yorkers what they love about Jews in the video below.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.