Tuesday, February 28th | 7 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Over 100 Academics Urge U Chicago to Stop ‘In-Person’ Protest of Israeli Veteran’s Course

Polls Show Most Palestinians Don’t Support a Two-State Solution

Israel’s Move to USCENTCOM Is Transformational

‘A Disgrace:’ Antisemitic Violence in Germany Increased in 2022, Government Statistics Show

Saudi Sports Bids Are Unlikely to Lead to Meaningful Change

Turkish President Erdogan’s ‘Fate’ May Hinge on Poor Earthquake Response

Israelis Raise Over 1 Million Shekels for Palestinian Victims of Huwara Riots in Fundraising Campaign

Slight Increase in Antisemitic Incidents in Italy From 2021 to 2022

Noam Party MK Avi Maoz Resigns as Deputy Minister

India, Israel, UAE, US ‘I2U2’ Group Convenes to Strategize Over International Food Security

February 28, 2023 9:12 am
0

Slight Increase in Antisemitic Incidents in Italy From 2021 to 2022

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

September 7 cover story of the Toronto Dispatch on the surge of antisemitism in the city. Photo: Twitter.

JNS.org – Antisemitic incidents in Italy increased slightly from 226 in 2021 to 241 in 2022. That’s according to an annual report published by the Milan-based Foundation Center for Contemporary Jewish Documentation’s observatory on antisemitism department.

The CDEC report compiles statistical data on economic, social and security conditions, per a release. It found that 164 of the antisemitic incidents in 2022 occurred online, while 77 were offline. The latter included two assaults, 10 threats and one serious vandalism of Trieste’s synagogue.

“The main ideological driver of antisemitic discourse continues to be conspiratorial hatred based on the old trope of an alleged ‘Jewish power,’ ” it stated, “which is modernized and adapted to today’s world, such as the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine or the energy crisis.”

Among young students, 27% agreed fully or partly that Jews own “huge possessions,” while 44% said they did not know. About the same number, 24%, said that Jews had a lot of financial and political power and influence, while 45% did not know.

The report discussed antisemitism in a broader context of an aging and shrinking Italian population, higher unemployment and general malaise. “In a social context of growing worries and disorientation, conspiracy thinking is gradually spreading,” it states.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.