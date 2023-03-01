Wednesday, March 1st | 8 Adar 5783

'Never Again': Israeli Foreign Minister Visits Germany with an Eye on Tehran

March 1, 2023 8:22 am
Iranians are seen under a large flag of Iran during the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2023. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Germany on Tuesday for diplomatic meetings aimed at countering the Iranian nuclear threat.

“This is the time to take steps, this is the time to take action to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” said Cohen during a press conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

“I also ask [Germany] to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization. In Germany first, and then to extend this designation across Europe,” added Cohen.

His comments came after the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed in a report that its inspectors found uranium enriched to 83.7 percent at Iran’s underground nuclear site in Fordow.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of a confidential IAEA quarterly report stating that “particles” of the substance, just below the 90% enrichment level considered “military grade,” had been detected.

During his trip, Cohen visited a Holocaust memorial museum in Berlin, where he vowed to “never forget or forgive the Nazi tyrants and their accomplices who slaughtered six million Jews.

“Unfortunately,” he continued, “antisemitism still exists, and even today there are those who call for the destruction of the State of Israel. But now, we have a strong country with a powerful army, and I suggest to our enemies not to test our capabilities.”

Israel would do everything possible to maintain the security of its citizens, added Cohen, who stressed “never again.”

Last week, Cohen called on Washington to take steps to convince Tehran that the United States is not bluffing when it comes to the possibility of the use of force.

“If the United States does not establish a credible military threat immediately, either Israel will attack, or Iran will have a nuclear weapon, which we will not allow under any circumstance,” said the foreign minister.

