Federal Grand Jury Indicts Los Angeles Gunman Who Shot Two Jewish Men

JNS.org – A federal grand jury indicted a man for hate crimes in the shooting last month of two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles.

The four-count indictment charges Jaime Tran, 28, with hate crimes and firearms offenses, specifically two counts of “willfully causing bodily injury and attempting to kill his victims,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

He is also charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a violent crime.

Authorities allege that on Feb. 15 at 9:45 a.m., Tran drove to the heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles. He singled out a man who was “wearing a black jacket and yarmulke, and had just left religious services at a synagogue.” Tran allegedly shot the man “in the back at close range, intending to kill him,” but wounded the man instead.

The following day, at 8 a.m., authorities say Tran returned to the area “intending to kill another Jewish person.” His second victim, also dressed in dark colors and wearing a yarmulke, was injured in the attack.