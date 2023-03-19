Sunday, March 19th | 26 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Zero Hostility to Germans,’ Palestinian Official Says After Tourists Attacked

‘Auf Wiedersehen,’ Roger Waters?

How Can We Celebrate Nowruz When Iran Is in Crisis?

Blame Biden for Iran’s Diplomatic Triumph

2023 Update: No Arab Demographic Time Bomb

Inconsistency Governs When Antisemitism Requires ‘And Other Forms of Bigotry’ as Chaperone

450 Israeli Army Reservists Refuse to Serve in Protest Against Judicial Reform

Syria’s Assad Arrives in UAE to Meet MBZ

Israeli Man Critically Wounded in Terrorist Shooting Attack in Huwara, West Bank

Israeli Delegation Walks Out of Egypt Summit with PA After Huwara Attack

March 19, 2023 4:29 pm
0

‘Zero Hostility to Germans,’ Palestinian Official Says After Tourists Attacked

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Former spokesman of the federal government Steffen Seibert speaks during handover ceremony in Berlin, Germany December 9, 2021. Photo: Steffi Loos/Pool via REUTERS

i24 NewsPalestinians who attacked German tourists in Nablus took them for Israeli forces, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority security services said Sunday, stressing there was “zero hostility” towards Germany among Palestinians.

The two tourists drove on Saturday through central Nablus, a city in the northern West Bank, when they came under attack.

“A group of young men… hurled stones at a civilian car with Israeli license plates,” a local Palestinian security official said on condition of anonymity.

Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, said on Twitter: “A mob attacking tourists because they don’t like their license plate is disgusting and cowardly.”

Talal Dweikat, spokesman for the Palestinian security forces, said that “we clearly have zero hostility towards a country whose citizens visit our cities,” stopping short of condemning the attack.

According to Dweikat, the mob who assaulted the tourists were “wary” of a “foreign” car, fearing it may have been used by undercover Israeli forces, who often operate in the West Bank.

The spokesman said the tourists had been rescued by a Palestinian police officer who helped them exit the city center, while Seibert thanked “the Palestinian Israeli citizen who saved them.”

The incident comes amid a surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The northern West Bank, and particularly the cities of Nablus and Jenin, have seen repeated deadly Israeli raids targeting Palestinian terrorists.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.