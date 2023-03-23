Thursday, March 23rd | 1 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Rome Soccer Club Lazio Bans Fans Over Fascist Salutes, ‘Hitlerson’ Jersey

Protesters In Indonesia Demand Government to Ban Israel’s First-Ever Appearance in FIFA U-20 World Cup

Artists Performing in 2023 Eurovision Song Contest to Make Three-Day Visit to Israel for Pre-Celebration Concert

Israel’s Netanyahu to Give ‘Dramatic’ Speech Amid Judicial Overhaul Protests

Carnegie Hall Concert to Honor Efforts of Japanese Diplomat Who Saved Thousands of Jews During WWII

Should the PA Pay Monthly Salaries to Teachers or Terrorists?

Antisemitic Tropes in the Age of Post-Soviet War

Would Ritual Sacrifices Be Acceptable Today?

Arab States and Russia Want to Rehabilitate Syria, Despite Bloody War

Antisemitic Incidents in US Hit Record High in 2022, Anti-Defamation League Says

March 23, 2023 2:05 pm
0

Top Rome Soccer Club Lazio Bans Fans Over Fascist Salutes, ‘Hitlerson’ Jersey

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Ben Cohen

Lazio fans celebrating their victory against city rivals Roma. Photo: Reuters/Alberto Lingria

Top Italian soccer club Lazio announced on Thursday that it had imposed lifetime bans on three supporters who proffered fascist salutes and sang antisemitic chants during last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over city rivals Roma.

According to the police in Rome, one of the excluded fans is a German national who has previously been involved with Lazio’s far right “Ultras.” The individual was captured on CCTV wearing a jersey embossed with the name “Hitlerson” and the number “88” — code in neo-Nazi circles for the slogan “Heil Hitler.”

The other two fans subjected to the ban were observed making fascist salutes.

“In the course of Sunday’s match, Lazio v Roma, and in the days immediately following, three people were identified who were the protagonists of behavior that had nothing to do with supporting [the team] and which manifested in forms of discrimination and antisemitism,” Lazio said in an official statement.

Related coverage

March 23, 2023 1:35 pm
0

Protesters In Indonesia Demand Government to Ban Israel’s First-Ever Appearance in FIFA U-20 World Cup

More than 100 protesters took to the streets in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta earlier this week, demanding that the...

The statement confirmed that the three would be banned from life from Lazio’s Stadio Olimpico and that the club would seek damages through legal proceedings against them.

“Thanks to the collaboration between Società Sportiva Lazio, its own security service, stewards and the police, also through the use of the surveillance cameras at the Stadio Olimpico, it was possible to quickly identify a person wearing the shirt with the number 88 bearing the inscription ‘Hitlerson’ and two others who ostentatiously made the gesture of the Roman [fascist] salute,” the club added.

Lazio, whose  stadium was built by wartime fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, has long courted controversy because of the antics of its fans.

In Oct. 2017, Lazio’s 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in Italy’s elite Serie A competition was accompanied by scenes of supporters raising their right arms in the traditional fascist greeting while chanting “Duce, Duce,” the title adopted by Mussolini.

In the same year, Lazio fans were sharply condemned by Jewish leaders and Italian politicians for distributing mocking images of Anne Frank — the Dutch-Jewish diarist who perished in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945 — dressed in the jersey of a rival team.

In 2019, Italian prosecutors announced a murder investigation after Fabrizio Piscitelli — a leading member of the antisemitic, far-right Ultras  — was shot dead in a park in Rome. Piscitelli was described as a “central figure” with links to a range of criminal groups.

In Jan. this year, authorities ordered the closure of the Curva Nord section of the Stadio Olimpico, where Lazio’s hardcore fans stand, for one match, following racist chants in a match against Lecce which reduced French international Samuel Umtiti to tears.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.