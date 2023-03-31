Jewish Leaders Launch Committee to Support Iran Protests

A bipartisan group of Jewish leaders in politics, philanthropy, and policy on Friday announced the launch of the Jewish Committee to Support Woman Life Freedom in Iran (JCWLF), echoing the rallying cry of the Iranian protest movement.

The group aims to provide microgrants to the Iranian diaspora in opposing the Islamic Republic and promoting the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement.

After months of unprecedented displays of public protest and outrage, Iran’s protests have quieted recently in the face of a bloody crackdown by Iranian regime forces that has left nearly 500 people dead and more than 100 facing execution.

The United States and Europe have responded with condemnation and by sanctioning Iranian officials responsible for violently suppressing the protests. The Biden administration has cited Iran’s crackdown and its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as inhibiting a return to the Iran nuclear deal.

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran and a member of JCWLF’s steering committee, told The Algemeiner that the Iranian people are natural allies of the United States.

“Our mission is to connect the American Jewish community in keeping with our values of tikkun olam, of justice, respect and community with the Iranian diaspora, and provide support as they fight for freedom and seek to amplify the voices of their compatriots inside Iran,” Brodsky said.

The group’s steering committee that will disburse the grants includes former Senators Joe Lieberman and Norm Coleman, former Congressmen Ted Deutch and Eric Fingerhut, former ambassadors Mark Wallace and Dennis Ross, as well as other leaders in business, policy, and advocacy.

In a statement, several members of the board shared their inspiration for supporting Iranian women and the Woman, Life, Freedom protests.

“As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, the Iranian people’s fight for freedom resonates deeply with me,” said Hadassah Lieberman. “They are awake to the idea that they are not doomed to live under a repressive, unjust regime. The JCWLF is a tangible way to put our faith into action. Joe and I are awed by the bravery of the Iranian people and proudly support all those fighting for a brighter future.”

Davina Farahi, CEO of the luxury brand Shaya and a member of the JCWLF steering committee, told The Algemeiner that she was concerned by the drop off in support for the protests.

“I’m not seeing the same kind of engagement,” she said. “I really hope this group through its support around the world will be able to continue to amplify the voices of the Iranian people so that they can one day see freedom in Iran.”

According to the group’s website, their grants are “designed to be non-burdensome and with minimal requirements beyond a nonprofit purpose, reflecting our philosophy of neutrality and strong support of the Iranian people.”

Iran has experienced months of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in regime custody after being arrested by Iran’s Morality Police for allegedly failing to wear her hijab in the legally-required manner.



Brodsky said that he believes JCWLF will promote a side of Iran that has been overlooked.

“For many years, the American Jewish community has been concerned and focused on the threat from the Islamic Republic, but we haven’t really focused a lot on the other side of the equation,” he said. “And that is, how to support the Iranian people in their efforts for and in their quest for a democratic government and one that respects their right, and seeks peace with the world.”