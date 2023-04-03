Ama’re Stoudemire Says He Hopes to Remarry Someone Jewish With Torah Values and Wants More Kids

Amar’e Stoudemire did a flash Q&A Sunday on his Instagram Story and told his followers about his desire to remarry someone Jewish who wants to live a Torah-observant lifestyle with him.

The former basketball player, who played in the NBA for 14 years, spent two years in Israel studying at a men’s religious seminary before completing his formal conversion to Judaism. When he retired from the New York Knicks in 2016, he moved to the Jewish state and played for the Israeli basketball teams Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv. The six-time NBA All-Star, who has four children with ex-wife Alexis Welch, now lives a modern Orthodox lifestyle and is raising his children Jewish as well. He was a player development assistant for the Brooklyn Nets for two seasons but in May 2022 stepped away from the position because of his Shabbat observance.

When asked in the Q&A what traits he is looking for in a life partner, the former Phoenix Suns player said he wants someone Jewish who is “trustworthy” and hopes to “build a righteous family/children according to the Torah.” He also hopes to find a wife who is intelligent, “not overly concerned with social media” and “understand[s] world culture.” He added in response to separate questions that he “God willing” seeing himself living in Israel again and has dated an Israeli in the past. It would also be “a dream come true” if he could host and organize educational trips to Israel for those who want to learn about the country, he added.

Stoudemire said he’s prefer not to date someone younger than 25 and when asked what’s the oldest that he’ll date, he replied, “I can’t answer that but I do want more children.” He is also willing to date a woman who converted to Judaism or isn’t Jewish but is willing to convert, he explained.

When asked about his favorite aspect of Judaism, he said “my relationship with God.” He also shared with his Instagram followers his daily routine, which consists of waking up at 4 am to exercise followed by Torah and Hebrew studies and prayers until the afternoon, when he works out again before spending time with his children after they finish school. “Don’t forget afternoon prayer and nighttime prayer,” he added.

Stoudemire previously said his mother claimed they were from “the lost tribes of Israel,” referring to an African Hebrew Israelite group. In a similar relationship Q&A that he did in 2021, he said that while “it’s hard” finding a good Jewish woman, “the best women [sic] is worth waiting for.”