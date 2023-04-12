Wednesday, April 12th | 21 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Regional Ministers in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Syria’s Return to Arab Fold

Iranian Delegation Arrives in Saudi Arabia to Advance Restoration of Ties

Iran Exploits Quake Relief Mission to Fly Weapons to Syria

Israel Bans Jewish Visits to Temple Mount Until End of Ramadan

South Carolina Legislature Weighing Adoption of Leading Definition of Antisemitism

Holocaust Denial is Proliferating on Gaming and Social Media Platforms, Says New ADL Report

Report: Chemical Attacks on Iranian Students Cross 300 Mark

Netanyahu Denies Reports That Israel Will Supply Ukraine With ‘Lethal Weaponry’

British-Israeli Mother Lucy Dee, Murdered in Terror Attack, Laid to Rest

Lucy Dee’s Organs Donated After Terror Attack Murder

April 12, 2023 1:41 pm
0

Regional Ministers in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Syria’s Return to Arab Fold

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

FILE PHOTO: Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

i24 NewsIn the first such trip since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Syria’s foreign minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday – ahead of a meeting between other regional envoys over the return of Damascus to the Arab League.

Foreign Ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries gathered in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Qatari official said, adding that an “Arab consensus” plus a “change on the ground” would shift Qatar’s position on rapprochement with Syria. The GCC includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

They will “hold a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security, and stability of Syria,” a Saudi statement said. The foreign officials will also discuss “facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and securing humanitarian access to the affected areas in Syria.”

Riyadh plans to invite Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the Arab League summit on May 19, sources told Reuters. Qatar has previously said it had no plans to normalize ties with Damascus and spoke out against efforts by other governments to do so.

Assad’s attendance would mark the most significant development in his rehabilitation within the Arab world in over a decade, after Syria was suspended from the Arab League over the Syrian leader’s brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests – violence that led to a protracted civil war.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad’s arrival came as Damascus and Tunisia announced they would reopen their respective embassies, six years after Tunisia reinstated a limited diplomatic mission in Syria to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian Islamist militants fighting there.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.