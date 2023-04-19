Netflix Unveils Teaser for New Limited Series ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Set in Nazi-Occupied France

Netflix released a trailer for its new four-part limited series titled All the Light We Cannot See, which intertwines the life of a blind French girl living with her uncle during World War II and her secret connection to a German teenager working for the Nazis.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the drama stars newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as well as Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo. It is directed and executive produced by Shawn Levy.

Loberti and Sutton play older and younger and versions of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl who flees Nazi-occupied Paris with her father Daniel LeBlanc, played by Ruffalo. They take with them a legendary diamond they hope to keep away from the Nazis but the father and daughter are chased by a cruel Gestapo officer, who wants the diamond for his own selfish gain. Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in the seaside city of St. Malo, where they move in with a reclusive uncle who transmits secret radio broadcasts as part of the Nazi resistance.

Marie-Laure then meets Werner, a brilliant German teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who “instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope,” Netflix explained in its synopsis of the limited series. “Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times,” Netflix added.

The limited series was filmed in Budapest, Hungary and Saint Malo, France. It will be released on Netflix on Nov. 2.

Watch the official teaser for All The Light We Cannot See below.