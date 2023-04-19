Wednesday, April 19th | 28 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netflix Unveils Teaser for New Limited Series ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Set in Nazi-Occupied France

New York Times Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day With Piece Warning of Israeli Fascism

Israeli Poet, Author Yehonatan Geffen Dies at Age 76, Remembered for His ‘Unforgettable Contributions’

Media Jump the Gun: Who Killed Palestinian Sameh Aqtash?

‘Iranians, Israelis Should Be Strategic Partners’: Iranian Crown Prince Pahlavi

Holocaust Survivor Finds her Place Among Israeli Protesters

PA Chief Abbas, Senior Hamas Officials in Saudi Arabia

Cohen Heads to Turkmenistan to Open Israeli Embassy

United Hatzalah Volunteer Saves Teen’s Life on Israel-NY Flight

Convicted Palestinian Terrorist to Hold Talks in UK and Ireland

April 19, 2023 10:20 am
0

Netflix Unveils Teaser for New Limited Series ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Set in Nazi-Occupied France

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Aria Mia Loberti and Mark Ruffalo in a scene from “All The Light We Cannot See.” Photo: YouTube screenshot

Netflix released a trailer for its new four-part limited series titled All the Light We Cannot See, which intertwines the life of a blind French girl living with her uncle during World War II and her secret connection to a German teenager working for the Nazis.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the drama stars newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as well as Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo. It is directed and executive produced by Shawn Levy.

Loberti and Sutton play older and younger and versions of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl who flees Nazi-occupied Paris with her father Daniel LeBlanc, played by Ruffalo. They take with them a legendary diamond they hope to keep away from the Nazis  but the father and daughter are chased by a cruel Gestapo officer, who wants the diamond for his own selfish gain. Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in the seaside city of St. Malo, where they move in with a reclusive uncle who transmits secret radio broadcasts as part of the Nazi resistance.

Marie-Laure then meets Werner, a brilliant German teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who “instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope,” Netflix explained in its synopsis of the limited series. “Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times,” Netflix added.

Related coverage

April 19, 2023 9:33 am
0

Israeli Poet, Author Yehonatan Geffen Dies at Age 76, Remembered for His ‘Unforgettable Contributions’

Israeli poet, author and playwright Yehonatan Geffen died on Wednesday at the age of 76. Israel's President Isaac Herzog eulogized Geffen...

The limited series was filmed in Budapest, Hungary and Saint Malo, France. It will be released on Netflix on Nov. 2.

Watch the official teaser for All The Light We Cannot See below.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.