Ignoring Anger Over ‘Antisemitic’ Soros Tweet, Elon Musk Shares Conspiracy Theories From Far Right Twitter Account

One day after sparking outrage with an allegedly antisemitic tweet attacking the prominent financier George Soros, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk cemented his position even further on Thursday, sharing posts from a far-right account that trades in conspiracy theories with his 140 million followers.

Musk retweeted several posts from an account apparently based in Hawaii that uses the moniker “Kanekoa the Great” and bills itself as the work of an “independent citizen journalist.” The shared tweets focused on the supposed links between Soros and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a London-based think-tank monitoring extremism that was co-founded by Lord George Weidenfeld, a prominent British Jewish publisher. The ISD has been critical of the upsurge in antisemitism on Twitter since Musk acquired the social media platform last October for $44 billion.

“I’m 35 tweets into my tweet thread for subscribers, and I’ve found out Lord Weidenfeld was a member of the Club of Rome, co-founded a think-tank with Lord Jacob Rothschild, and was listed in [the late, disgraced financier] Jeffrey Epstein’s black book,” the “Kanekoa” account posted, citing the names of well-known Jews alongside an elaborate graphic displaying the alleged connections between the ISD, the US State Department, Facebook and several other governments and media organizations.

A comment from Musk on the graphic sarcastically noted, “Wow, what a coincidence…”

“Fascinating circle of friends,” the account added. “Interesting,” Musk tweeted in response.

Another tweet exclaimed, “Wow! George Soros is a close friend of the founder of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Lord George Weidenfeld,” drawing the response “small world” from Musk.

At no point in the exchange did either Musk or his interlocutor appear to be aware that Weidenfeld, a long-serving leader of the Zionist movement, passed away in 2016 at the age of 96.

Another tweet from the same account that was not shared by Musk intimated at the existence of a pedophile ring serving Jewish businessmen.

“Lord Weidenfeld, the publisher of ‘Lolita,’ the notorious novel about a man’s relationship with a 12-year-old-girl that inspired Jeffrey Epstein to name his plane ‘Lolita Express,’ also served on the board of Hollinger International with Leslie Wexner, Epstein’s financier. Why is this man’s non-profit organization so influential in advocating for the censorship of American citizens?” the tweet read.

As well as sharing the conspiracy theory tweets, Musk continued with his individual attacks on Soros with a nod to the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory positing that mainly Muslim immigrants of color are steadily displacing white, Christian civilization. “Does the public realize that Soros wants open borders?” Musk tweeted. “Literally not even checking to see if they’re convicted serial killers on the run, which has happened more than once.”

The controversy was originally triggered by a tweet from Musk comparing Soros with Magneto, the villain superhero created by Marvel Comics who is both Jewish and a survivor of the Holocaust. In a stab at humor, Musk said, “I’d like to apologize for this post, it was really unfair to Magneto.”