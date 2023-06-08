Anne Frank Charity Says Roger Waters ‘Needs Educating’ About Antisemitism After ‘Wildly Inappropriate’ London Concert

The British educational charity named after Holocaust diarist and victim Anne Frank has called a series of concerts, first in Berlin and this week in London, by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters “wildly inappropriate.”

During two concerts in Berlin on May 17-18 Waters showed a video screen backdrop that included names of victims he claimed were killed by governments including Mahsa Amini, who was killed by Iranian morality police, and George Floyd. Frank, who died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, had her name appear on the screen right before that of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist killed in May 2022 during an Israeli military operation.

“Clearly Roger Waters needs educating about prejudice & antisemitism,” the Anne Frank Trust UK said in a statement shared Thursday on social media. “It is widely inappropriate to misuse Anne Frank’s legacy. Here at the Anne Frank Trust, our young people learn from Anne Frank and the Holocaust, empowering them to challenge prejudice. We invite Roger to meet with us and do the same.”

Waters, 79, also wore during the concerts an outfit that resembled a Nazi SS uniform. The longtime supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement sported an ensemble that included a black jacket accented with a red armband and he held a rifle. The outfit prompted a police investigation.

Despite the uproar and global condemnation that arose following those offensive concerts in Berlin, Waters played the same screen on Wednesday night during his concert in London and again displayed Frank’s name, this time comparing her to Rachel Corrie, an American killed unintentionally by an Israeli-owned bulldozer. The screen said Frank, Corrie, and others whose named were mentioned were people who were killed by “tyrannical regimes,” according to Variety.

The publication added that while his Nazi-style outfit and machine gun was not featured in his first UK show in Birmingham last week, the look returned for Wednesday night’s performance as banners with swastika-style crossed hammers hung from the stage.

At the start of Wednesday night’s concert at the O2 Arena, the first of two shows that Waters will have at the London venue, he shared a message on the screen addressing the backlash surrounding his Berlin shows. He condemned the “bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me” because of his “moral principals.” He said the aspects of his Germany concerts that were found offensive were “clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice and bigotry.”

Roger Waters begins his London performance tonight with a message addressing his recent Berlin show, denouncing the “bad faith attacks” because of his “moral principals”. During that performance, he made a comparison between Israel to Nazi Germany, a breach of the International… pic.twitter.com/bjfVN0Zqxg — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) June 7, 2023

Waters also made comments about the “Israeli lobby” during the concert and accused Israel of controlling members of the British Labour Party, as seen in footage shared on Twitter by StandWithUs UK.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer responded to the British musician’s remarks, saying: “The Labour Party stands with the Jewish community and fully condemns Roger Waters… he is now more synonymous with spreading deeply troubling antisemitism. Views like this should not be given a platform.”