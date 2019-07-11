Thursday, July 11th | 8 Tammuz 5779

July 11, 2019 1:54 pm
Trump, Netanyahu Discuss ‘Efforts to Prevent Iran’s Malign Actions’ in Middle East in Phone Call

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC, March 5, 2018. Photo: Haim Zah / GPO.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Wednesday.

“The two leaders discussed cooperation between the United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran’s malign actions in the region,” a White House statement published on Thursday said.

Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli prime minister expressed “his appreciation for President Trump’s intention to increase the sanctions on Iran.”

On Tuesday, during a visit to an IAF F-35 squadron based in southern Israel, Netanyahu said, “Recently, Iran has been threatening the destruction of Israel. It would do well to remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and certainly Syria.”

A day earlier, in remarks delivered via a video feed to the annual Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit in Washington, DC, the Israeli leader said Iran was “trying to lash out to reduce the pressure” it has been facing.

“They attack tankers, they down American drones, they’re firing missiles at their neighbors,” he noted. “It’s important to respond to these actions not by reducing the pressure, but by increasing the pressure.”

“We should stand up to Iran’s aggression now,” Netanyahu added. “And Europe should back the sanctions instituted by President Trump. We certainly did.”

At an Egyptian National Day celebration in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night, Netanyahu commented on Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace initiative.

“We are all expecting to see what President Trump will put forward,” Netanyahu said at the event held at the Egyptian ambassador to Israel’s residence. “Everyone should have an open heart and an open mind to consider the specific proposals when they’re put forward.”

