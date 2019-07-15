Singer Pink Highlights Her Jewish Identity in Response to Criticism of Photo of Her Kids Running Through Berlin Holocaust Memorial

Pop singer Pink talked about her family’s Jewish identity on Sunday while defending a photo of her children running through Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial.

The “Walk Me Home” singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shared the picture of her 8-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson on Instagram along with other images from the family’s trip to Berlin. In the caption, Pink addressed critics who thought running through the memorial was inappropriate and explained her thought process behind the photo.

“Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour,” the 39-year-old wrote. “And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

While others criticized the photo, Jewish actress Selma Blair praised it by writing, “I love Berlin too. I love that what happened is not being forgotten. I love this celebration of life. I love you.”

Pink had previously taken her daughter to the Holocaust Memorial and said last year how the experience was a life lesson for Willow, who only realized then that she was Jewish and said at the memorial “this could’ve been us.”

“I asked her, ‘What was your favorite city?'” Pink recalled. “And she said, ‘I think it was Berlin.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And she said, ‘Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed, and now everybody’s together and there’s no more wall and there’s no more war and that means everything that’s bad can be good again.’ And I’m just listening to her and I’m like, ‘You’re amazing and you’re totally right: Everything that’s bad can be good again.'”