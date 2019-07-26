Friday, July 26th | 23 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

ADL Survey Uncovers Widespread Racism and Harassment in Online Gaming World

Nasrallah Denies Hezbollah Using Beirut Port to Smuggle in Iranian Weapons

New York Rabbis Join Call for for Congressional Investigation Into Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Living Freely in Jordan

Israeli Army Vet and Mother of Two Chases Down Flasher Near Boston

Denmark Backs Britain’s Proposed Hormuz Naval Mission

Former Execs, Directors, to Pay Teva $50 Million for Part in Bribery Damages

Abbas Announces Cancellation of All Agreements Between PA and Israel

A Third of Serious Cyberattacks in Israel in the Past Year Went Unreported, Report Says

Two Israeli Men Shot Dead in Apparent Mexico City Shopping Mall Hit

UN Says Syria Airstrikes Killed at Least 100 Civilians in Past 10 Days

July 26, 2019 4:12 pm
0

ADL Survey Uncovers Widespread Racism and Harassment in Online Gaming World

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Online gaming is increasingly plagued by harassment, according to the ADL. Photo: Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon.

Two-thirds of gamers have experienced stalking and other forms of serious harassment while playing online, much of it involving racist or homophobic threats, according to a new report issued by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) this week.

Published on the Thursday, the report — the first systematic investigation of harassment in the vast online gaming community — found that 65 percent of players have experienced severe harassment while playing games online. This has included “physical threats, stalking and sustained harassment,” while 74 percent of online multiplayer gamers “have experienced some form of harassment,” an ADL statement said.

“Among online game players who experienced harassment, 53 percent reported being targeted based on their race, religion, ability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ethnicity,” the ADL observed. “An alarming 29 percent of online game players have been doxed in an online game, meaning that their personal or private information was publicly exposed against their wishes.”

The survey also found that online game players had been exposed to extremist ideologies and hateful propaganda. Twenty-three percent of respondents reported being exposed to discussions about white supremacy through online games and eight percent reported being exposed to statements sympathetic toward ISIS/Islamic State. Nine percent of players also reported being exposed to discussions about Holocaust denial, and 13 percent of players were exposed to disinformation about the September 11 terror attacks, among other topics.

Related coverage

July 26, 2019 2:04 pm
0

New York Rabbis Join Call for for Congressional Investigation Into Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Living Freely in Jordan

A group of prominent New York rabbis has joined the call for the US Congress to formally investigate why a...

“Online hate causes real harm,” commented ADL National Director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “Every time someone in an online multiplayer game physically threatens or harasses another player repeatedly because of who they are or what they believe, that experience doesn’t just end for that individual when the game is over.”

ADL surveyed 1,045 respondents, which included adults ages 18-45 years old who identified as LGBTQ+, Jewish, Muslim, African American and Hispanic/Latinx, and who played games across PC, console and mobile platforms.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.